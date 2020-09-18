OPINION: After 40 years, Bryan hangs up the camera

I was hired on as a daily newspaper photographer back when Tri-X black-and-white film was the standard and a young newsperson with a camera was on call pretty much around the clock. I replaced a veteran North Adams Transcript photographer named Randy Trabold, whose work had graced the pages of that daily newspaper for more than 40 years. Those were huge shoes to fill, far larger than my size 11s.
There was a saying I heard often in that part of the Berkshires: If your house catches on fire, first you call Randy, then you call the fire department. Randy Trabold was everywhere and pretty much everyone knew Randy or been photographed by him before he retired.
Today marks the last workday for an equally remarkable news photographer, Bryan Eaton, who has wielded a camera for four decades – 12 years with The Eagle-Tribune and 28 years with The Daily News.
A Salisbury native, Bryan knows generations of people and places in this region. His job has taken him into schools for feature photos only to discover he's taking photos of a teacher he photographed years ago when she was a student in that same school. Being so ingrained in these communities, that rarely surprises Bryan. He has photographed more Yankee Homecomings, tree plantings, boat launchings, speeches, political debates, house fires, car fires, boat fires, garage fires and, yes, dumpster fires than anyone could count.
His portfolio includes photos of almost every president since Gerald Ford – Barack Obama never paid a visit, for some reason – with quite a few wannabes in the mix. He photographed popes and protests, surf and sunsets, congregations and concerts. Bryan's lens captured Arlo Guthrie at one of the first Bread & Roses festivals in Lawrence before his long locks turned white, and then-governor and presidential hopeful Mike Dukakis long before he turned gray.
As a veteran Daily News photographer, Bryan has seen scores of staff members come and go. He worked with quite a few editors before I came along in 2016, and I would wager he helped every one of them get a better grasp of the people and places this newspaper group covers. He certainly helped me.
Bryan was the person who would get the call or email from a senior center director or Boys & Girls Club staffer about an interesting program coming next week. He was the one who kept a mental calendar about important events – often little ones, but the kind that are woven into the fabric of the community. A preschool May Day celebration. An Elvis impersonator entertaining senior citizens at a nursing home. The first docks going into the river at the start of spring, and the "Fall Haul" at Lowell's Boat Shop to mark the day the dories are stored away for the winter.
Bryan made frequent visits to schools for feature photos, as many teachers, students and parents can attest. Often, he returned to the newsroom to download his photos and he was still wearing the "Visitor" name tag from a local school. One school even printed a permanent name badge for him – truly a sign that he was a welcome guest.
There is a point in the local news business where annual events – graduations, parades, debates, speeches – look and feel like just about every other that you've ever photographed. It gets tougher to see everything with a fresh pair of eyes after you've seen it many times. Not for Bryan.
He worked hard every day to bring a fresh approach, a different angle, a new look – even if the event and the people taking part were doing something he had seen countless times before. When he hangs up the camera – or at least steps away from using it as a full-time tool of the profession – his eyes will get a much-deserved break. But trust me, he'll still have the eye – the eye for details, for nuance, for that perfect shot.
Thank you, Bryan Eaton, for capturing the sense of place that has made these local newspapers so much a part of their communities for so many years.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News of Newburyport.
To see a slideshow of Bryan Eaton's work over the years: https://www.newburyportnews.com/gallery/featured/slideshow-40-years-of-photojournalism-daily-news-photo-chief-bryan-eaton-leaves-the-darkroom/collection_6efe861c-f90a-11ea-8640-ebcb7d5c058a.html
