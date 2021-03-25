The Amesbury Beat: Arrival of spring can bring more crime

In this week’s column, I thought I would stick to the spring theme with a few seasonal crime prevention tips.
It’s a time when a lot is happening and unfortunately that includes a tendency for more crime. As communities emerge from the lasting effects of COVID-19, new scams are making their way into neighborhoods, too.
We reside in a very safe section of the country but are by no means immune from the issues of today. It’s easy to become complacent when you don’t witness crimes on a regular basis but I can assure you, plenty of incidents happen daily.
Area police fortunately don’t investigate too many home burglaries but that doesn’t mean you should leave your doors unlocked. Locking your doors, installing an alarm system, having a dog and looking out for your neighbors are a few tips to reduce the chances of a burglary.
Reporting suspicious activity, such as a stranger or motor vehicle loitering in the neighborhood, can also help prevent crime. Many residents post signs on their property stating “no solicitors” and not engaging a stranger who comes to the front door is a good practice.
Spring cleanup is a New England tradition but be wary of anyone who randomly knocks on your door and offers to perform a service such as tree trimming, roofing or driveway repair.
Thanks to advances in media access, many delivery services will advise you when a package is delivered. Promptly bring any parcels inside as soon as possible to avoid having a “porch pirate” grab your loot.
Unfortunately, criminals will try to take advantage of people during tough times. It’s been a long year since the pandemic began and residents should be aware of scams connected to COVID-19.
Most importantly, do not accept any offer to be vaccinated from a source other than the Department of Health or your health care provider. We have not seen it locally, but any threat of a fake vaccine could be extremely dangerous.
Residents should also be wary of any unsolicited offer to help book an appointment or provide transportation to a vaccination site for a fee.
Any questions or concerns regarding the vaccination process should be directed to your physician, local health department or government representative. Vaccinations are happening at a very good pace finally, but don’t risk your safety when awaiting your turn.
Lastly, I received an email last week from retired Danvers police Lt. Jon Tiplady, a regular contributor to “The Amesbury Beat,” which I thought included a great crime prevention tip.
Many vehicles today have key fobs, which can start your car, turn on the lights or activate the horn or an alarm. Keep your keys on the nightstand when you head to bed at night.
In the event you hear something suspicious and believe someone may be around your home or vehicle, activate the fob to scare away the threat.
It’s also a good idea to call 911 and notify police of the incident; you may be helping to prevent a crime in the neighborhood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.