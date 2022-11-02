The arrival of the month of November typically signals a change in our New England weather; in fact, we have already seen our first frost on windshields and lawns. Drivers need to remember that falling leaves can be slippery on the roadway and windshields need to be clear of frost before starting the morning commute. Solar glare can be quite dangerous, so slow down when driving at dawn and dusk too. Of course, don’t forget to turn those clocks back this weekend and it’s a great time to have your motor vehicle serviced, because we all know the cold and snow is on the way.
Several local police departments participated in the fall Drug Take Back Day last Saturday and over 210 pounds of medications from Amesbury were destroyed. In case you missed the semi-annual event, a collection box is available 24/7 in the front lobby of the police station. Unwanted or expired medications can pose a danger in your home; being misused, abused or stolen. Take a moment to check your medicine cabinet and the cabinets of older family members to assure medications, which are no longer needed, are disposed of properly. No medications should be flushed down the drain.
Crews have been finishing up on Elm Street over the past couple weeks and the three-year roadway reconstruction is nearly complete; the actual deadline is this month. The traffic lights at the intersection of Congress Street were fully activated last Friday and the Monroe Street lights were scheduled for earlier this week. There were several posts on social media of motorists driving through red signals shortly after the full activation; this is an example of why drivers need to be 100% focused on the roadway and the dangers of distracted driving. It’s probably still a good idea to double check when exiting Congress or Monroe Street even when you have the green light. The sidewalks have been completed so pedestrian traffic along Elm Street will now be greatly improved.
The final coat of pavement was also added to South Hunt Road last week and the sidewalk from Route 150 to Newburyport Towing completed. Crews will be marking the roadway soon, even adding a new bike lane. Since the State & local roadwork is done, hopefully work will now begin on the anticipated Maples Crossing hockey facility.
With the end of daylight savings time, sunrise and sunset will be much earlier starting on Sunday. The reduced amount of daylight presents a traffic challenge; please slow down and watch for bicyclists and pedestrians. Animals are also out and about ahead of winter; stay alert to avoid a collision. We likely escaped the hurricane season again this year but fall storms can be tough with snow and ice possible at any time now. As always, stay tuned to those daily weather forecasts so you don’t get left out in the cold.
