The Amesbury Police Department and city lost another icon last week as retired officer George Cavanaugh, passed away unexpectedly at age 69.
George began his career as a special officer in Salisbury and came to Amesbury in 1980, graduating from the police academy in 1982. He proudly served the community until retiring in 2014 and stayed on as a special officer, handling traffic control duties. George was well known in both communities and also worked part-time in the garden center at Lowes. We often joked how he was either related to or knew everyone, with his extensive family tree and community connections.
George was a great partner to have on those tougher calls, not only because of his size but his tremendous strength too. He worked in construction and demolition prior to police work, so didn’t need to hit the gym. He was not afraid to work, putting in many extra hours above his regular shifts to support his family. In addition to his police duties, he found time to serve the community, often volunteering with youth activities and coaching sports. He certainly had a passion for the outdoors; hunting and fishing at his favorite spots, whenever he had a chance and never complaining when he came home empty handed; it was all about the experience.
George was a mentor and people person; engaging in conversations, providing guidance and always willing to help out a cause. A long-time supporter of the armed forces, he took such pride when his son, Ryan was actively serving. In conversations over the past week, I heard one comment from everyone who knew him, “George had a heart of gold.” When a family member was ill, he was the first to ask how they were doing and often sought updates. George was very emotional, not afraid to show his feelings in public, often with a big smile and bigger hug. Despite his own health concerns, he never stopped or asked for sympathy; he was absolutely the toughest person I have ever known. He beat cancer, dealt with a hip injury and never slowed down along the way. He had a great sense of humor and eager to share his infectious laugh, guaranteed to make you chuckle too.
George was a devoted family man, so proud of his children and especially grandchildren. He absolutely loved sharing stories of the grandkids as they grew; his babysitting schedule and their countless adventures were epic. His Facebook messages were legendary; filled with bright colors, exclamation points and plenty of emojis. When it came to time to fulfill his community service requirement as a special officer, he easily exceeded it; present at every parade to help with traffic and pedestrians, assisting with the Fourth of July fireworks, a regular at National Night Out and always present at the annual Fill-a-Cruiser food drive to name a few. Whenever you needed back up, George was the first on scene.
One of my fondest memories of George was the time one of my nephews had a medical emergency at Stop & Shop. He stayed with Jay until the ambulance arrived and then tracked me down so family members could be contacted. His reassurance was comforting and he constantly asked for updates, years after. No one cared more for his community than Officer George Cavanaugh and we have truly lost a kind soul. I’m sure George has a new assignment now in a much better place because he was never one to stop working. I’d like to express my sincere condolences to his wife Sheila, children and grandchildren; we truly share your sorrow.
I would also like to conclude with a few words as we observe the 21st anniversary of 9/11, a day many of us remember vividly. Time has a way of healing but also can cause memories to fade. Following the attacks, we witnessed tremendous bravery and national spirit but today sadly see a country so divided. Take a moment or two this weekend to remember those lost that day and afterwards; many still suffer the pain and as a nation we can never forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.