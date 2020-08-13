The Amesbury Beat: Educate yourself to avoid costly scams

I spoke with Detective Steve Reed the other day about a scam, which had been reported to Amesbury PD.
A resident apparently had her email account hacked and the perpetrator attempted to utilize her contact list to gain his own funds. An email was sent under the victim’s name, claiming she was ill and in need of emergency funds.
The recipients were asked to purchase gift cards and provide the activation numbers as a donation. Fortunately, none of the recipients fell victim to this scam so the perpetrator failed on this attempt.
It is an example, however, of the types of scams happening quite regularly. Con artists, here and in other countries, are eager to get their hands on your money.
While older residents are the usual target for these types of scams, anyone can become a victim. Just as the case with the grandparent scam, perpetrators will try to tug at your heart as they try to grab your wallet.
Be wary of any email or telephone call that seems unusual or sounds suspicious. If there is a link in the email or a telephone number to call, avoid it.
In addition to steering you in the wrong direction, you may catch a computer virus. You may also be asked not to contact anyone, to purchase prepaid credit cards or get the impression your contact person is “embarrassed”: these are clear warning signs.
Many of these scams are scripted and the product of robot callers. Thousands are sent out with hope a few people will take the bait.
Don’t be afraid to reach out directly to your friend or family member when contacted with such a request. They should know their account was possibly hacked as soon as possible.
If you are asked to wire funds immediately or provide information from a prepaid credit/Green Dot card, just say “no.”
This is a quick and convenient way for American money to be sent to foreign destinations. Unfortunately, once these funds have been sent, the likelihood of recouping losses are slim. It takes a long time to earn money but it can disappear very quickly.
Reporting of criminal activity is also important, even when the chances of recouping damages seem slim. The quick reporting of a crime increases the opportunity to identify a perpetrator, can prevent further incidents, and helps agencies know what’s happening in their community.
The best defense against a crime like this is public education; spreading the word about the warning signs. Crime prevention and community policing are team efforts and more necessary than ever as con artists develop new ways to target your money.
