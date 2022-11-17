It’s time again to fill those cruisers with food and support the work of Our Neighbors’ Table.
The annual food drive, hosted by the Amesbury Police Department, is scheduled for Saturday at the Stop & Shop on Macy Street.
Volunteers will be collecting items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot and donations may be dropped off in advance at the police station. The “Fill A Cruiser” event began in 2005 and helps stock the shelves of the ONT market ahead of winter and the busy holiday season. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated as ONT purchases perishable items such as eggs and milk weekly.
Each year we compile a “most wanted” list, which helps address current needs and the inventory. This year, ONT is seeking help with the following:
Healthy snacks for kids and senior citizens;
Meals in a can: stews, hearty soups, spaghetti and meatballs;
Personal care items: shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant;
Fruit juice and juice boxes — sugar free;
Rice or pasta mixes;
Hot cereal: oatmeal.
For more information about the food drive, please reach out to Officer Troy Burrell at burrellt@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217.
Volunteers will be out on Saturday, rain or shine, so please drop off some items and help fill up the fleet of cruisers with food for Our Neighbor’s Table.
The Amesbury Holiday Program has been helping to brighten the holidays for more than 30 years. Leading a team of volunteers, Raelene and Jim Kukene dedicate many hours to raise funds and coordinate the mission, which is “all about the kids.”
This year, they are hoping to regain normalcy with the return of the “Giving Trees” at local churches and businesses as well as the “Adopt a Family” program. The Amesbury Holiday Program provides approximately 925 gifts annually and certainly would appreciate your support this year. Donations may be sent to the Amesbury Holiday Program P.O. Box 324, Amesbury MA 01913.
Lastly, the Amesbury Flatbread Company will be hosting a benefit for the Amesbury Police Officers’ Association on Tuesday Nov. 22, at the restaurant, 5 Market Square (in the Upper Millyard). The APOA provides support to several community organizations and civic benefits.
A portion of the proceeds from every pizza sold between 5 and 9 p.m., dine in and takeout, will help support the community work they do. Take a night off from cooking before all the Thanksgiving preparations next week and help them raise some dough.
