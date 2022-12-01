Each week as I sit down to type my column, I rarely have a moment where I struggle to find a topic. Sadly, there is no shortage of crime happening today, even in our small communities, which are very safe places to live. While many incidents receive very little publicity, victims deal with the effects long after. Crime prevention and consumer education are more important than ever because criminals from anywhere in the world can find their way into your home.
Technology is great; the advances in communication, shopping, banking and so much more are incredible. Today, we can video chat with friends, automatically pay utility bills online, shop from our living rooms and get up to the minute news in an instant. Criminals use technology too and some are making a very good living doing so. Staying alert to your personal information is crucial because thieves are constantly seeking to steal your money. It is not just the local criminals either, organized groups are finding their way around as well.
One of the trends recently involves fraudulent check cashing. Thieves are creating counterfeit checks, stealing business or personal checks and even gaining access to post office boxes to perpetrate their crimes. Some will argue that the banks are the ones losing money but in reality; we all are. Stolen funds result in higher costs, additional fees, lower charitable contributions to community causes and a lot of aggravation for victims. It’s important for customers to realize these crimes are happening and the necessity for businesses and banks to address this trend. Patience is not always something we embrace but customers should expect and embrace the efforts of any crime prevention efforts by businesses.
I recently spoke with Amesbury police detectives Craig LeSage and Steve Reed, who pointed out a few of the recent crimes. Thieves have created fraudulent checks on high end printers, complete with the security features, which are quite challenging to detect. Checks have also been stolen and “washed” to remove the actual recipient’s information. A thief may cash the check in person, use the ATM or outside lane at the bank drive-thru. They even solicit people to “commit the crime,” enticing them with the promise of a “reward.” Anyone cashing a stolen or fraudulent check is subject to prosecution and often threatened by the criminal when they resist.
Many post offices have installed more secure mailboxes to reduce incidents of theft but consumers should still be careful with outgoing mail. It is best to visit the post office or catch your mail carrier in person. Local businesses need to be vigilant and closely monitor the status of their accounts; contact the bank immediately if any discrepancy is noticed.
Police work closely with businesses, banks and victims to identify and apprehend the perpetrators but the process takes time, especially when they are not local.
Lastly, I’m heading back on the road, thanks to The Newburyport Bank, with a “Lunch & Learn” presentation at the Amesbury Senior Center on Friday Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. I’ll be speaking about local scams with some crime prevention tips for consumers. The Newburyport Bank is also providing a free lunch, so please contact the senior center at 978-388-8138 to assure they have enough food for all.
