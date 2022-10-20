One of the most common crimes reported to police locally is actually one of the easiest to prevent.
Breaking and entering with larceny from a motor vehicle happens when a perpetrator enters the victim’s motor vehicle and steals personal property. In most cases, the vehicle is left unlocked, so the suspect doesn’t need to work too hard to commit the offense.
Quite often, several vehicles in the same area are burglarized overnight and the incidents are not discovered until morning, when the perpetrators are long gone. Unfortunately, victims become complacent and tend to leave valuables unattended, only to see them disappear.
The most common losses are cell phones, wallets, purses, lap top computers, cash, electronic devices, jewelry and medication.
The best and easiest way to prevent this crime: Don’t leave property behind when you turn off your car.
If you must leave personal items inside, secure them in the trunk, out of sight. It’s also a very good practice to lock your doors and roll up the windows.
A thief who sees something valuable from the outside will not hesitate to break a window to get inside. Since it may be several hours before you discover the crime, it’s also likely the perpetrators will have plenty of time to misuse your credit cards, causing even more of a hassle.
Medications can be abused, and personal or work information on your laptop could become compromised. The practice of parking in a well-lit or “safe” location is not really a factor when it comes to thefts from motor vehicles, perpetrators typically canvass an entire neighborhood when on the prowl.
Reporting suspicious or criminal activity is also very important, not only to help prosecute those responsible but to prevent future incidents. In the event you witness something unusual, such as someone loitering about parked cars, call 911 to report the activity.
One of my favorite stories to share was the time a victim came in to report his motor vehicle was burgled during the night. He related hearing a car alarm go off, a slamming door, a neighbor’s dog barking and someone running past the house, about 3 a.m., yet did not call police.
Surely, not every incident of suspicious activity involves a crime but it’s OK to have such a situation checked out. Crime prevention involves teamwork between community members and police agencies in an effort to make any city or town safer.
On another note, the fall Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, and several local police departments are participating once again.
This very successful crime prevention program helps take unwanted prescription medication off the street, so it cannot be abused or misused. The Amesbury Police Department will be collecting items in the rear parking lot, 19 School St., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Prescription capsules, pills, liquids, sprays and creams are accepted and will be taken by the Drug Enforcement Agency for safe destruction. If you cannot make the date, a collection box is available in the front lobby around the clock.
The city sharps collection box is also now located in the front lobby.
For questions about the drug collection program and the Take Back Day, please contact Officer Dave Clark at davidc@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217.
