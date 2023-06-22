June is my new favorite month. Everything that grows explodes; even a tightly built city like Newburyport feels like jungle: very lush, very green and very hopeful.
The Clipper City Rail Trail is no exception. From the moment the trail opened, it has proven to be a rich source of inspiration and thoughtful action. Plants lead the way, of course, but also sculpture, interpretive panels, play areas, benches and hammocks, elegantly designed gardens and memorials.
Most recently, the Newburyport Horticultural Society and Friends of Newburyport Trees have combined forces to add to the already extensive plantings on the rail trail section near the Memorial Tree sculptures just off Washington Street.
With a generous $500 grant from the Hort, Jean Berger and other FoNT volunteers were able to plant 17 shrubs and 16 perennials in early June. Previous plantings on that site included hostas, solomons seals, heuchera, hollyhocks and purple goose neck loosestrife.
This time around, the plantings are all native, if not to New England than at least to North America: high and low bush blueberries, aronia melanocarpa (black chokeberry), itea little Henry, a sweetspire with white flowers that “shoot like fireworks” and have some razzle-dazzle leaf color in the fall. More! Astilbe, goatsbeard, chocolate Joe Pye weed, bluestar, culver’s root and amsonia blue star. You can expect a succession of blue, purple and white flowers throughout the season.
An unplanned addition to the exuberance have been the fawn and wine cap mushrooms that have popped up, repeatedly, in the new wood chips brought in for mulch. Wood chips often come bearing secret gifts and June is ready to receive them.
Farther down the trail, toward Low Street, are five new river birch, quite impressive and large for new trees, planted to create a grove: a memorial to the Uvalde shooting of last spring. This site was imagined and made real by the Huddle (Women in Action of Greater Newburyport) with planting help from Mike Hennessey and the Department of Public Services.
Between Low Street and Parker and more designed sites with more fruits and berries, flowers, winding paths, benches and even a plant structure called “the Nest” made by weaving the willow branches into a circular wall with an interior space.
From Parker and along the almost completed new paved section along the street, one meets the remaining trailhead that takes you past Oak Hill Cemetery, past March’s Hill and on the waterfront.
You pass the Huddle’s other site – the vegetable garden – produce destined for a local food program. Here, two new raised beds have been added.
Across the way is a large pollinator garden – food for the butterflies and bees. More sculpture, more woods full of mystery, then the Edible Avenue bank – berries, fruit, nuts, roots, greens for the birds, the bugs, the bees and for you.
If we don’t run into a drought this summer, there will be an abundance of cranberries, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and even enough for a pie. Several pies.
This is a great rail trail. Enjoy it.
Jane Niebling is a member of Friends of Newburyport Trees. Email her at Jane.niebling@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.