Robert Dodge Morrill loves Newburyport. Although he spends much of his time in Florida these days, the Clipper City native radiates enthusiasm and passion about his native home. During an hour-long interview earlier this week, Morrill spent a chunk of it reminiscing about what made the city special while he was growing up, chuckling at one point when recalling the days when he rang friends up on party lines that had one or two digits. But the bulk of the conversation was about another passion of his: the city’s 26 parks.
It makes sense he cares so deeply about its parks, considering he is a trustee of the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation. Since its genesis several years ago, the charity has donated almost $2 million to the city. Last year alone, the foundation and the Newburyport Parks Conservancy gave roughly $180,000.
The conservancy collects donations from residents who then determine how the money its spent — the planting of a new tree, perhaps. One hundred percent of the contribution goes to the intent of the donation.
It goes without saying Morrill has a lot of power when it comes to the foundation’s annual donation to the city’s parks department. And it’s fair to say Morrill is concerned about Mayor Sean Reardon’s plan to fold the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services. Morrill adamantly said it wasn’t about the merger itself. Rather it was the sudden dismissal of former Parks Director Lise Reid and the mayor’s plan to have the city’s parks manager run the department as part of DPS that has him worried.
“Without a proper park leader, I feel the city is jeopardizing parks,” Morrill said.
Morrill is a big Lise Reid fan. He spent several minutes discussing her impact over her 16 years of service to the city and before coming in for the interview typed up a lengthy list of her accomplishments. Reid, he said, pinpointed park needs and highlighted worthy projects. As an example, he talked about her suggestions to revitalize Atwood Park and turn an unused part of it into a botanical garden. The foundation, he said, paid for all renovations based on her input. In a letter to the editor, he went as far as asking Reardon to ask Reid back.
Reardon’s plan, which has drawn considerable fire from many residents, would save the city an estimated $105,000 a year, most of that coming from Reid’s former salary.
At a recent City Council subcommittee meeting to discuss the plan, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid said councilors need to represent taxpayers and not those who might make donations to the city, a not-so-subtle swipe at the foundation, at least in Morrill’s eyes.
Although Morrill wasn’t shy about expressing his disapproval of Zeid’s remark (he wasn’t happy ... let’s just say that), he pointed out that the foundation is essentially bound to donate money to the city’s parks as part of its basic structure. Morrill’s statement is sure to ease the minds of many who wondered whether the foundation would stop donating money should the City Council approve Reardon’s plan.
When asked for more context, Morrill explained how the donation process works. The first step is the foundation’s annual meeting in September, which discusses the year that was and plots a course for the following 12 months. For years, Reid helped navigate that course. With Reid’s input, the city’s mayor then formally tells the foundation what project is at the top of the city’s wishlist. And assuming the City Council approves the proposal, something that typically happens in December, the foundation cuts a check to the city in January, according to Morrill.
However, Morrill said it is ultimately up to the foundation to decide how the money is used to perpetuate care of the parks. Simply put, while the foundation will not hold up its annual donation to the city, it can set up a road block along the mayor’s path.
Will the prospect of the foundation rejecting future plans be enough to get Reardon to drop his reorganization plans or rehire Reid? Hardly.
Based on a recent statement by City Council President Heather Shand, he may already have enough votes on the council to see the plan forward. (In a Saturday radio interview, Shand predicted the plan would pass 6-5).
But is the mayor’s plan setting up the Parks Department for future success? If you ask Morrill, the answer is no.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
