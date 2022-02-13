It was with dual purposes that my wife and I watched Steven Spielberg’s "Lincoln" — to get some insight into history and to appreciate a family connection.
Because of the connection to Doris Kearns Goodwin’s "A Team of Rivals" and Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’s immersion into the lead character, as well as the integrity of Steven Spielberg himself, I felt some confidence that what I was seeing was a close approximation to what actually happened at that crucial point in history and how Lincoln the person dealt with what might have been the most intense pressures on any president other than whom?
George Washington at the head of the continental army and then the very first president? Franklin Roosevelt as first responder to the Great Depression and then commander in chief for the U.S. World War II effort?
While I am not related to the Lincolns, my wife is, so that means my sons and grandchildren are as well. The tracing of the family bloodlines goes back through a Leonard Lincoln of Chittenango in western New York to a common Lincoln ancestor in the distant past.
For the longest time I could not nail down who that might be, but through persistence and the use of internet genealogical resources, I was able to work my way back through the separate lines of Abraham Lincoln and my wife until the two crisscrossed at a Robert and Margaret (Alberye) Lincoln of Hingham, England, in the mid-1500s.
It was a “Eureka” moment.
These ancestors were Abraham Lincoln’s 7th great-grandparents and my wife’s 11th great-grandparents. The relationship is a distant lateral one, but it is indeed a relationship.
Family lore has it that Abraham Lincoln once visited his New York cousins on a swing through Madison County on his way to Syracuse in 1861. A letter in the Library of Congress is alleged to confirm the visit.
Furthermore, my wife’s third-great-grandfather, that Leonard Lincoln, bears a striking likeness to the more famous Abraham, as seen in the accompanying photo from a family daguerreotype, the very first form of photography, invented in the early 1840s, just a few years before his death. How could they not be related?
So it was with a personal interest that we watched the film as well as with the historical interest.
The heavy pressures bearing down on Lincoln, in no particular order, were the deaths of the nation’s young fighting men, the strong desire of his own son to join the ranks of those fighting men, the subsequent stress on his fragile wife, the need to preserve the union, the moral imperative of emancipating the slaves and the political infighting involved in arriving at that vote.
All this Lincoln did with an evolving conviction, determination and political skill set.
And, it should be added, a folksy reliance on storytelling and humor, much to the eye-rolling exasperation of his opponents. One would assume that the stories in the film, whether factual or apocryphal, are still true to the Lincoln persona.
But what about the looks and the voice?
We certainly have photos of Lincoln, and Day-Lewis bore a striking resemblance to those images, as did the other principal players to their historical counterparts. No voice recording of Lincoln exists, however, with that technology coming only later.
The film voice was higher than I would have predicted for Lincoln, but apparently observations from the time noted his pitch, inflection and speech patterns. Here, too, the immersion of Day-Lewis into the role most likely included a study of the reports on Lincoln’s voice.
The story and the portrayal of Lincoln were remarkable. So, too, were those of Tommy Lee Jones as the fierce radical abolitionist Thaddeus Stevens and of Sally Field as the both appealing and exasperating Mary Todd Lincoln.
The composite was likely as close as we’ll ever get to being there at a point in history before film/video/digital imaging. I came away with a deeper understanding of both Lincoln and the lonely pressures of the presidency. I also took some vicarious pride as a distant in-law of an American legend.
The legacy continues, in a way, in the middle name of our youngest son and in the first name of our youngest grandson — Lincoln.
Even with the distant connection, it is most meaningful to have our sons and grandchildren share in the bloodline.
