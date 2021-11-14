Last year, COVID was the big story eclipsing other important news, including the uptick in mental health issues and deaths caused by drug overdoses.
Did you know that along with a rise in depression and anxiety in adults, the impact on our youth is a growing concern with suicide now second only to accidents in teenage death? DEA Administrator Anne Milgram was recently quoted as saying the “United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine.”
Suicide is now the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 2 million children ages 3 to 17 have diagnosed depression and 4.5 million children in the same age group have diagnosed anxiety, according to the CDC.
In the face of the increasing mental health and addiction crises exacerbated by the relentless COVID-19 pandemic, we are indeed fortunate to have Link House Inc. helping our neighbors and friends deal with the devastating effects of living in these uncertain times.
I have known of Link House and its mission for over 30 of its almost 50 years in the community, and I know that its mission is transformative. Now is a critical time to invest in the mission of this organization. That is why, when I was asked to support its Drive to Thrive Matching Challenge, I elected to sponsor at the highest level. I believe we must work together for the common good.
As a member of the board of directors of Link House Inc., I am proud of how we are building more capabilities and improving efficiencies to help more people. We give people in need life-changing support, everything from housing to treatment, skill development, employment guidance, and tools to live independently. We are working to improve efficiencies so we can help more people get clean and sober and stay that way.
A key strength of Link House is clarity in its mission, to provide the necessary tools that enable addicted persons to walk the path of recovery and lead happy and productive lives. We have a diverse board with a wide range of talents. We are fortunate to have an excellent executive director, Gary Gastman, at the helm. He is an energetic, entrepreneurial, effective and thoughtful leader.
We take in people who are suffering from substance use disorder and give them time, space, and support to transform their lives. The need for this type of service is great and increasing. Unless we support these programs, which are so beneficial, we risk perpetuating this situation. The need is predicted to get even greater in the coming years.
We need to deal constructively with this situation or face losing a tremendous amount of human potential while failing to relieve personal and family suffering due to the use and abuse of drugs and alcohol.
I am proud that Link House Inc. has remained operational during the pandemic, continuing to help clients, their families and the community. Mental health is health and we are treating people during a time of increased stressors that affect them physically and mentally.
The fact that we are here for clients in so many modalities is essential, for effective and efficient treatment. I’m delighted that Link House can be a lifeline for so many people in this tumultuous time.
Link House Inc. recently launched the Drive to Thrive Matching Challenge, a virtual fundraiser to raise funds for its Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services (CBHATS), four residential programs, and sober house for women. An anonymous donor will once again match all gifts up to a total of $70,000.
As we approach our half century in 2022, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for our generous donor who appeared at this milestone moment in our history, a time when we are uniquely poised to expand our help the community.
I encourage you to join me in supporting this essential, lifesaving work. Please donate to or sponsor the Drive to Thrive Matching Challenge. Visit linkhouseinc.org/drive-to-thrive to learn more and donate.
Marshall Jespersen is owner and past chairman of the board of International Cars Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.