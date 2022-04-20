Lotta talk about books being banned, and I should probably hold my tongue rather than invoke Shakespeare’s “pox on both your houses.”
Truth is I’m very much of the house that has “Maus,” “The Bluest Eye,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fahrenheit 451,” and others on shelves available to children as soon as they are able to read them.
Problem is that I’m also an ardent advocate of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” a book that many in that same house have wanted banned from schools due to the use of a slur common at the time it was written.
Can’t tell if the irony here is comic or tragic. Twain’s narrative of a runaway white boy who aids and abets a runaway slave is the most profound statement ever made against racism by a white writer.
By a white writer.
The moment that Huck rips up his confession and declares he’d rather “go to hell” than betray Jim may well be American literature’s finest moment.
By any writer.
Attacks on that book from those who oppose racism is a self-inflicted wound, a PR gift to that other house that condemns ours as “cancel culture.”
Then again, Huckleberry Finn may be condemned by some in our house — and “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Diary of Anne Frank” by those in the other house — for a reason that has nothing to do with politics: Very few people on either side read books.
Few are willing to read essays of 1,000 words or op-ed columns of 675. If you doubt that, you’ve never seen the comments drawn on social media by links to articles of any length.
For starters, the number is a fraction of comments — or likes — gained by a picture of a dog or that morning’s breakfast and most of those respond only to the photo and the caption, maybe to the opening line, with no indication of or response to the substance of the article.
Even the Constitution is too long for those who most often cite it to justify whatever they say or do or believe.
Proof? Ask them to define the word “emoluments.” If they want a hint, remind them that Donald Trump often ridiculed the word to the delight of adoring crowds at campaign rallies.
Even then, few recognize it, no matter that it is emphasized in the Constitution they claim to know and uphold. Maybe we should put it on the Confederate statues they insist are necessary for us to “know our history.”
It would be easy to discredit their disconnect if not for the overly-policed language in our own overly-sensitive house that makes their claim of “cancel culture” stick.
It would be simple to dissect if we didn’t keep the other side laughing with our own ridiculous pronoun wars.
It would be a cinch to show that the use of “critical race theory” is a fabricated scare tactic applied to anything about race — about slavery and Jim Crow, about segregation and discrimination — if not for our own myopic idea that language of the past should be sanitized for the present.
It would be a slam dunk to keep Art Spiegelman and Toni Morrison in public schools if we weren’t calling fouls on Mark Twain.
You cannot condemn one book for a word that creates discomfort, and then ridicule those who want to condemn other books that reveal the source of that discomfort.
For that matter, this is a superficial debate that obscures the purpose of education: These are schools, not nursing homes.
Maybe that’s why I haven’t held my tongue. That, and the fact that history’s foremost recurrent lesson is that problems are never solved until those who want them solved are willing to afflict the comfortable, right and left, as much as they are eager to comfort the afflicted.
If she/her, he/him, they/them think that’s a pox, so be it.
Afflict Jack Garvey, author of keep Newburyport Weird and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/ at hammlynn@gmail.com.
