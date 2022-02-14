As longtime readers may recall from past columns, my hubs and I got engaged within a month of meeting each other.
Hubs says it was three weeks, I say it was four weeks, so we split the difference and call it three and a half.
I cannot defend nor explain this. I’m not sure what I would say if one of my kids were to pull the same stunt (no worries; my kids think we were bonkers). We were bonkers. What the heck were we thinking? Were we insane?
Well, the answers to those questions are, respectively, who knows, and yes. However, we will celebrate our 37th anniversary in June. Neither one of us ever had a single doubt or second thought about whether we were doing the right thing. We had absolute blind, cockeyed — and as it turns out, utterly justified — faith that we had each found the right person for us.
We get along great. I make hubs his favorite orange cake, he makes Thanksgiving dinner for everyone (and the best gravy in the entire world). He understands my need for three bird feeders (each with their own specific food), a suet holder and a heated bird bath. I indulge his passion for his 1967 Land Rover, despite the fact that it can go years at a time without running and has been known to catch on fire during drives. I learned to sail. He learned to tolerate long, bottom-numbing bike rides. We don’t even fight about the giant Christmas tree anymore, and that was our only point of contention anyway.
So, with Valentine’s Day upon us, I was thinking about my happy marriage, and love and relationships in general (also frosted shortbread cookies with pink sprinkles, but that’s every day for me). Someone who got engaged in a month probably isn’t qualified to give relationship advice, but I won’t let that stop me. Hubs and I must have done something right, because we’re still filing jointly. So, in that spirit, here are my top tips for marital success:
Don’t nag, bicker or criticize your spouse in front of others, and that includes your children. The kids learn enough bad habits from the Kardashians. No need to add to that.
Hand your spouse a cold beer, a hot tea or a warm chocolate chip cookie when they walk in the door after a hard day. Feed each other the cookie simultaneously if you both walk in at the same time.
Treat your spouse better than anyone else in the world. If you and your sweetie are each other’s most important person, everything else finds its proper place. Get T-shirts that say “We’re each other’s Number #1” and wear them often.
Welcome the empty nester years, as your kids leave and create their own families. You’ve still got your main squeeze with you when the kids go, plus you can eat ice cream for dinner and run around the house in your underwear and no one else will know. Not that I would ever, you know, do that.
Be with each other a lot (with a caveat). I’m not a big one for PDAs, nor is hubs (we’re Scottish) but we spend most evenings hip to hip on the couch, reading and watching police procedurals on Amazon Prime. The caveat — when either of you needs alone, friend or stamp-collecting time, grant it generously whenever possible. It will come back around when it’s time for that weekend in Vegas with your pals.
Do not, to coin a phrase, sweat the small stuff. I pick up Hub’s socks; he picks up my Kleenexes. It’s a win-win, no one fusses, and the floor stays tidy.
Well, there you have it, my prescription for a happy marriage. Honestly, things haven’t worked out badly in spite of us only knowing each other for a month.
Imagine what we could have done with two months?
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury and believes in the old adage that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Or anyone’s heart, really.
