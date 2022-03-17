This year, Women’s History Month arrives at a low point for women’s rights in our nation.
States are curtailing access to women’s health care. The pandemic revealed how tenuous women’s economic gains are. The figures about our current workforce participation and purchasing power are grim.
While we may elect a woman as governor of Massachusetts this year, we may also see a steep drop in the number of women serving at the State House — gains that took 50 years to achieve. At the same time, all these headlines appear alongside stories that announce that our nation’s democracy is fragile.
Yet, I see women pouring inordinate amounts of volunteer energy into making our political institutions more diverse, more inclusive, and more responsive to the urgent needs of the day.
In honor of Women’s History Month, I want to acknowledge the women-led organizations doing nonpartisan, policy-driven work in our own backyard.
Most of the organizations are not specifically focused on gender inequality; most are volunteer groups, but, they are led by women. I think that’s worth honoring. While men play a critical and welcome role in these groups, women are taking the lead and should be honored for their work.
On policy, there are: Moms Demand Action (Ann Haaser); Indivisible-RISE (Boyd Hancock); the Legislative Watch Team (Karen Trowbridge); The Women’s Huddle (Paula Estey); the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center (Suzanne Dubus and Jennifer Rocco Runnion); the nuclear watchdog C-10 Research and Education Foundation (Patricia Skibbee and Natalie Hildt Treat); and Storm Surge, which is run primarily by women.
And, on making government more inclusive, the North Shore Committee of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus (Christina Eckert and Elizabeth Kilcoyne) spearheads efforts to bring more women into public life.
Massachusetts ranks 27th in the nation for women’s representation in state houses. Here, only 25% of women serve in elected municipal office — a number that has barely changed in two decades.
Since 2017, our region has seen a strong rise in the number of women serving in municipal office and taking the leadership role as president of city councils, and chair or vice chair of select boards in: Newburyport (Heather Shand), Newbury (Alicia Greco), Salisbury (Wilma McDonald), Rowley (Deana M.P. Ziev), and Ipswich (Tammy Jones). Let’s recognize and celebrate this major change in municipal governance, too.
Last year, the White House released its first national strategy for gender equity and equality. It argued that, worldwide, investing in women is an investment in stabilizing democracy.
The White House report ends by saying that the fastest way to close the gender disparities in the economy, health care, education, environment, immigration, security and STEM fields is by working toward the full participation of women in elected office and public policy appointments at all levels of government.
At this difficult time, let’s root for women and appreciate what they do for our communities and our democracy.
Dawne Shand of Newburyport is president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus.
