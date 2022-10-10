Ron Martino lives on a quiet cul-de-sac off Moseley Avenue in Newburyport, participates in several local nonprofit groups, and has a quiet laugh and quick wit that find him enjoying coffee with friends in our downtown shops on many mornings each week.
The awareness of the cost to heat and cool, and desire to reduce their carbon footprint led the Marinos to contact Mass Save and get an energy audit.
Mass Save was formed to improve energy efficiency in the state. It is funded through a service fee we all pay, as part of our electric bill, and can be found online at https://www.masssave.com.
The Mass Save program allows homeowners to improve their home’s efficiency by reducing energy consumption. Options and information can be found on the Mass Save website.
The first step is to get a free energy audit via preapproved firms from Mass Save. If the homeowner decides to move forward with all or some portion of the recommended energy-efficiency improvements from the auditor, then a preapproved contractor, found on the Mass Save website, is selected and the project scope of work and timing will be confirmed.
These projects can include weather stripping, air leak sealing, insulation, window upgrades, current thermostats, and heating and cooling system upgrades. In addition, Mass Save will pay for a portion of the project costs.
The 2004 complex where Ron lives has several buildings, each with two condos. The units were built with insulation and double-pane windows, high-efficiency natural gas-forced hot air furnaces and appliances. Despite the relatively new construction, Ron has previously utilized the services from Mass Save and has already benefited from the program with lower energy usage and monthly utility bills.
Ron contacted Mass Save for an energy audit this spring. The auditor found that Ron’s house was losing heat out of the attic. Before the auditor left, he supplied a new, water-efficient shower head, a low-energy power strip, and a report that focused on the reduction of air leaks in his house and improved insulation.
Ron learned that if one more owner would participate, then Mass Save would cover 100% of the costs for the work in their homes. Ron canvassed his neighbors and many of the 14 units in his neighborhood agreed to get energy audits, insulation and air leak sealing.
Ron worked with a preapproved contractor, Miguel Merced of Wisebilt, who was selected to do the work. The project started with an air leak test. The air leak test pinpointed where sealing was needed to reduce leaks.
These leaks cause increased energy use and cost. Most of the leaks were in the attic, which were plugged. Insulation was then added above the garage and in the attic to increase the thermal barrier from R30 to R49. Workers then moved to the other condos to complete the work this summer.
In the future, Ron is looking at a heat pump to further reduce his energy use. The heat pump will provide most of the heating and cooling that will be needed in his house. Both Mass Save and the new federal Inflation Reduction Act have programs to help with the costs when Ron is ready.
Bill Clary is a Newburyport resident and building subcommittee chair of the city’s Energy Advisory Committee. The committee (www.cityofnewburyport.com/recycling-energy-sustainability/energy-advisory-committee) was established in 2006 to study and makes recommendations to the mayor on energy conservation, energy efficiency, city codes and ordinances, and programs to reduce energy costs for Newburyport and its residents.
