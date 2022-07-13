With the recent elimination of former Parks Director Lise Reid’s position, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon’s first major personnel change is in the books and the results are ... confusing.
Is Reid still drawing a paycheck from the city or was her roughly $78,000 salary eliminated? Can people pop into her office and say hi or did she clear her desk and place her belongings in a cardboard box? Over the last few days, Reardon has given unclear statements not only to us but to the Newburyport department heads who still have jobs and the City Council.
According to an email sent to department heads and city councilors Friday about 10 a.m., Reardon wrote “we will be eliminating the parks director position” and folding the department’s remaining employees, including Parks Foreman Mike Hennessey and his crew, into the Department of Public Services.
The change comes after his office received a report from a Plymouth-based consulting firm, called the Community Paradigm Report, suggesting ways the city can save money by streamlining its government structure.
Later in the day, a press release was disseminated to residents via The Daily News detailing the findings of the report. As part of the release, Reardon is quoted as saying the report will serve as a “guide to our decisions in the coming weeks.”
The next day, Reid told The Daily News that Reardon eliminated her position as a “cost saving measure,” a fact not mentioned in Friday’s press release. Adding to the confusion generated by the press release, Reid had been told her position was being axed hours before the statement was sent out.
Two city councilors confirmed Reid’s statement as did Reardon.
In a text message, Reardon wrote that he made a “personnel move on Friday and I can confirm that severance was offered to Ms. Reid.”
But on Monday, Reardon told a Daily News reporter that Reid was still employed by the city and that her position was to be phased out. Reardon went on to say that he did not mention Reid’s termination out of respect to her. He did, however, say her job was in “jeopardy,” leading one to ask whether he was truly protecting her privacy.
Reardon said pretty much the same thing during Monday’s City Council meeting when Councilor at large Bruce Vogel questioned him on eliminating Reid’s position and pointed out that his plan could violate the city’s charter. Reardon said Reid was still employed by the city but offered few other details.
The mayor should be applauded for looking at ways to save taxpayer dollars. At a time when inflation is skyrocketing and gasoline prices are still way above $4 a gallon, any money that can be spared while running the city at peak efficiency is commendable.
And in theory, melding the Parks Department into the DPS and looking at other departments that can be weaved into other departments could be a promising start.
However, the timing of a Friday afternoon press release (which many in the media would call a “news dump”) and the details it left out has only raised questions not only here but with the City Council.
Some on the council believe Reardon’s plan, based on a six-page report, is lacking detail, feels rushed and appears convoluted. Others say the press release lacked transparency and harkened back to the previous administration.
When running for mayor, Reardon promised transparency when it came to the the inner workings of the government, saying the mayor’s office needed to do more in terms of relaying information to taxpayers – a not so subtle rebuke of former Mayor Donna Holaday’s approach.
From Day One in office, he told a Daily News reporter back in October, he would demand more of that quality not only in terms of communication but how the city conducts its business.
But so far, his handling of Reid’s departure has been as transparent as aluminum foil. Hopefully, Reardon will recognize he could have been clearer with his messaging and avoid what has become a public relations slipup.
Dave Rogers writes for The Daily News.
