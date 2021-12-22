Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship with an appreciation for our surroundings and the well-being of future generations. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
Because Newburyport has a long history, its attics and cellars still likely hold valuable items from the past.
One might get a sampling of those treasures by walking along High Street when people have put out “free” signs on old chairs and boxes of books, or tacked up “yard sale” posters on power poles. Or you can head over to Oldies off Water Street and tour their informal ever-changing tableau of styles.
Whether you are interested in history, home decor or just saving money while buying local, Greater Newburyport is your kind of place. In case you haven’t noticed, we are kind of an epicenter of antique, vintage, consignment and thrift shops.
I have no statistics to quote for you but just as an example, we have a few in Market Square and more at The Tannery, the Leeward Light and more on Bridge Road in Salisbury. Additionally, there is Mill77 on Graf Road, Todd Farm in Rowley and Amesbury has a flourish of them lately, too.
In a way, they form an underrated economic cluster of secondhand businesses. That is one more reason people like visiting the area.
Ecotourism underpins a lot of our economy with whale and bird watchers, boaters and beachgoers coming and then spending time and money in our restaurants and shops. To those aspects of nature tourism, add historic or vintage goods shopping.
Environmentally aware visitors know that buying locally sourced secondhand items is good for the climate and that if you buy your next item of clothing from a thrift or consignment shop, you’ll keep more than 15 pounds of greenhouse gases from going into the air.
This is a kind of average number calculated and quoted in various studies that sums up the avoided carbon footprint from growing the fibers or spinning them from fossil fuel, transporting the materials, making cloth and then the clothes, and moving them through international supply lines to buyers at retail.
When you buy something previously owned from a cool, maybe quirky, shop, you buy something that will prevent a new item from being made and it’s also providing jobs for local people and often charitable contributions.
Of course, everyone loves a bargain at the same time. and now Gen Z is taking that approach, too. A recently published statistic says the highest propensity to seek vintage clothing is among that rising generation with 43% of them positively inclined to seek out vintage clothing first.
If we want our area to attract a bit of a younger demographic, raising awareness up and down the Merrimack Valley of this array of places to shop will help.
In “Travel with Rick Steves” on TV, the host often focuses on the great flea markets of Paris or London as excellent people-watching and memento-buying opportunities.
Maybe, a “Chronicle”-type TV feature story could be encouraged for the Chamber of Commerce. It would support our ecotourism profile and might bring more jobs and prosperity to the area.
Buying “used” has been looked down on at times as something for needy or less-style conscious people. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Duchess Meghan Markle has been shopping vintage for years. Emma Watson, Hermione from the Harry Potter movies, has apps for how to and where to go vintage shopping around London.
It’s now officially cool to buy “previously owned.” and it offers three benefits in one: You’ll look good, save money, and help the planet by preventing less carbon dioxide and methane gases going into the atmosphere.
As winter approaches, many people are rotating their seasonal clothing. It would be a good time to cull your closet and donate or consign items you may no longer want. Then, start looking in and around Greater Newburyport for something secondhand and fashionably climate friendly.
Maybe you are helping your new graduate move into a dorm room or their first apartment. Why not offer to shop with them in the area for some used furniture to get them started?
The environmental news isn’t always good lately, but you really can do something about it. You can buy local and buy secondhand, help the local economy, and prevent more greenhouse gases from being created, too.
Ron Martino lives in Newburyport and publishes “GreenTalkDaily” on Twitter @ronmartino4. He is an ACES adviser/mentor and a member of the marketing/communications team. This column was coordinated by ACES Youth Corps member Caleb Bradshaw. To share any comments or questions, send an email to acesnewburyport@gmail.com. To learn more about ACES, go to www.aces-alliance.org.
