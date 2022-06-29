This July 3 will be the 30th anniversary of the passing of my good friend, roommate and fellow AIDS educator John Barnes after he fought a long and courageous battle against AIDS.
I will be forever grateful for having been part of a circle of friends who made it possible for John to die how and where he wanted – at home, in his own bed, overlooking his beloved Ten Pound Island in Gloucester Harbor.
John was quite a guy. To this day, people who were just in their teens when Johnny spoke to them at their high schools, from Gloucester to Newburyport, and numerous towns in between, tell me what a positive impact he had on them, and how his story helped them to make better decisions in their own lives.
Their memories contradict the narrative being pushed today by right-wing Trumpublican politicians that talking honestly, and in age-appropriate ways, to kids and young people about issues pertaining to human sexuality and sexual health is akin to promoting pedophilia or “grooming” kids and young people for lives of “sexual deviancy.”
What is most distressing, actually frightening to me, is the fact today’s Trumpublicans have decided deliberately that linking the LGBT community to pedophilia and the “grooming” of children is a viable, even winning, political strategy in many parts of the country as the midterm elections loom on the political horizon.
Such a strategy is not only dishonest, it is vile and dangerous.
We saw what such dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric almost led to in Idaho recently.
However, what is almost as troubling to me as the Trumpublicans’ strategy is the fact so few Democrats are speaking out forcefully against it.
There have been a few exceptions, most notably a speech by a Democratic state senator in Michigan named Mallory McMorrow, a married, heterosexual, suburban soccer mom and practicing Christian.
She delivered a barnburner of a speech condemning one of her Trumpublican colleagues who’d sent out a fundraising letter in which she claimed McMorrow’s support for LGBT rights translated into McMorrow being a supporter of pedophilia and the “grooming” of children for lives of “sexual deviancy.”
But, sadly, Sen. McMorrow’s courage and willingness to publicly speak truth to power is in short supply, even among many supposedly liberal Democrats.
Such silence in the face of the current ugly and dangerous assault on LGBT Americans and our rights is both infuriating and disappointing, but not all that surprising or unprecedented.
In the early 1980s, when right-wingers of that era were calling for gay men to be confined to government-run quarantine facilities, very few Democrats stood up to speak out in opposition to such an unAmerican, unconstitutional and epidemiologically stupid response to the burgeoning AIDS epidemic.
One exception, interestingly enough, was Nancy Pelosi.
Not yet a member of Congress, Pelosi was considered a rising star in California Democratic Party politics.
But when she went before Congress with Elizabeth Taylor to advocate for increased federal funding for AIDS research, treatment and prevention efforts on behalf of gay men, much of the California Democratic Party establishment warned her she was putting her political career at risk.
In the 1990s, the “Billary” Clinton-dominated Democratic Party continued to keep LGBT Americans at arm’s length, even as they paid lip service to our concerns while they pursued our votes and campaign contributions.
Remember “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the Defense of Marriage Act?
This trend of lukewarm and conditional support for LGBT Americans by Democrats continued into the Obama era
In either 2010 or 2011, for example, both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton ignored the LGBT community’s pleas to boycott the National Prayer Breakfast after the event’s right-wing, fundamentalist Christian organizers invited a bishop from Uganda to speak at the breakfast who was a vocal supporter of sentencing LGBT Ugandans to death.
The annual breakfast has been a must-attend event for every sitting American president, and every presidential aspirant, since the Eisenhower era.
Neither Obama nor Clinton were willing to risk the political fallout boycotting the event would have likely brought down upon them by standing with the LGBT community to protest the Ugandan bishop’s presence.
More recently, in the middle of Gay Pride Month, first lady Jill Biden introduced a postage stamp honoring former first lady Nancy Reagan.
Nancy Reagan resided in the White House throughout most of the 1980s when the epidemic was ravaging and killing gay men at a frightening pace.
Never once did she, as first lady, say or do anything in support of funding for research, treatment or prevention efforts, or for the young gay men who were experiencing what many medical professionals at the time were calling the “worst death in medicine.”
In fact, by the time her husband uttered the acronym AIDS for the first time in public, in September of 1985, four full years after the epidemic began, more Americans were dead or dying from AIDS than had died in Vietnam.
The vast majority of them were young gay men.
That Jill Biden would honor Nancy Reagan, or anyone associated with her husband’s administration, during Pride Month is, at best, insensitive and, at worst, just another example of how little even many so-called liberals really know or care about LGBT Americans, our history and our struggles.
The failure of so many Democratic candidates running for office this year to directly and forcefully denounce the ugly, hateful and dangerously inflammatory rhetoric Trumpublicans are employing against LGBT Americans, particularly in many Southern and Western states, is sad testimony to just how soft support for our political, social and legal progress still remains – even in 2022.
I can only imagine what John would have to say about that sad reality, but I am darned sure he would not be pleased.
Michael Cook is a resident of Gloucester.
