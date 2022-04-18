As soon as it was announced, an indignant letter to the City Council fretted over accusations of “white supremacy” and invoked the phantom boogeyman, “critical race theory.”
Days later, the executive director of the Greater Newburyport YWCA responded with calm reason in The Daily News to allay all fears — “no blame, no shame,” as the guest speaker herself would emphasize at the start of her talk.
Catching my attention was the invitation in the second letter to the writer of the first “to come... [and] learn more about systemic racism and its impact on our young people...”
Never a fan of outdoor fireworks, I’ll take a front seat for the indoor kind.
Promising guidance on “how to talk to young children about race and racism,” the talk, sponsored by Newburyport Youth Services, was open to the public.
Barely 30 of us, all white, attended. Skeptics scoff at the idea of a white person holding a seminar on race, but many prominent Blacks are urging us to take such initiatives.
Just months ago, Edward Carson, a dean at The Governor’s Academy, concluded his William Lloyd Garrison Lecture with a pitch to a largely white audience to do exactly that.
No surprise then that Debby Irving’s talk would open with a first-person account of growing up in the rich, lily-white town of Winchester, Mass. Whites were all she knew.
In books, she would read stories about Africa and the American West. In both, the natives were “savages,” and nothing ever countered the imposed stereotype.
Indeed, it was God’s “manifest” will — symbolized by such inspirational images as an oversized angel clad in white flying over the wagon train — that whites were “destined” to bring Christianity to all dark corners of the world.
Most enlightening was her analysis of the GI Bill, a feature of FDR’s New Deal long credited with creating the middle class, enabling returning vets to attend college, gain business loans, and buy homes.
We all knew that much. New to us was that Black GIs were denied benefits because they lived in places that had been “red-lined” by banks as too risky for investment.
Irving doubts her parents ever knew they were welcome in a town where, by design, others were excluded.
Black businesses? Those, too, were red-lined unless you go back over a century to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a district known as Black Wall Street thrived for a few decades.
In 1921 it was wiped out by a mob of jealous whites whipped into a frenzy by a false accusation against a Black youth by a white woman.
The two-day massacre killed an estimated 300 Blacks and destroyed 35 city blocks with 191 businesses as well as hotels, schools, and residences.
For all of her historic and cultural examples, Irving’s most stunning line came when she paused to say that she just learned of Black Wall Street a few years ago.
If that’s true of someone actively looking for America’s true history, what does it say of the rest of us?
By the time it went to Q&A, you’d have thought that the need to teach the history of America’s race relations was a given, but a woman opened the remarks complaining about children being forced into guilt and shame.
Her frequent repetition of the words “agenda,” “forced,” and “imposed,” as well as the obligatory “critical race theory,” sounded much like the letter to the City Council – or like any Fox News host.
Another woman pointed out that this was all discussion about what options teachers and parents might have — that there was no force or imposition on anyone.
All other attendees were receptive. Critics can call it an “agenda” or “critical race theory” all they want, but what we heard were useful suggestions — especially that we must take risks for the sake of truth to be known.
These are, after all, schools, not nursing homes.
That all of us were white did not detract from the event or from the message we took from it. But the low turnout was depressing.
Trying to increase it will be the first risk we take.
