The Nuremberg Defense named after the tribunal that conducted the famed trials of military, political and industrial leaders of the fallen Nazi regime in 1945-46 established a long-held precedent.
Known as the superior defense or command responsibility, both leaders and functionaries who prosecute a war — especially against civilians — cannot claim an acceptable defense by asserting they were just following orders.
Another inexcusable defense being promoted heavily by Putin and his underlings is that civilian casualties are being pressed into service by the Ukrainian authorities, against their will, as “ human shields” as a defense to delay or prevent the fall of the government.
This nonsense is fully discounted by the exceptional reporting by a diversity of the free press whose members hail from all over the world. They are also providing witness to military actions against civilians committed in major cities and suburbs.
Photos of cruise missiles lobbed at government buildings, as well as a television station structure and the delivery of feared weapons such as multiple rocket launchers that carry thermobaric bombs provide clear evidence of criminality.
The thermobaric device in particular, is a focal point. It is designed to produce an intensive blast pressure in closed spaces such as office buildings or small alley ways.
Since the Russian offensive military doctrine — styled after the Soviet one — is to completely destroy the enemy, indiscriminate killing of defenseless civilians will be reported, sadly with increasing frequency.
The twin legacies of this struggle will be the eventual freedom of the Ukrainian people and Putin and his proxies will have the unmistakable stain of innocent blood on their hands.
May the final outcome be peace and may the justice of a free world prevail.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.