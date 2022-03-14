The watch is blue and black, the face comically large with a multitude of buttons and a huge digital read-out. It is my entire world now. There is nothing more important at this moment than this watch.
Nine other boats jostle for position as we head for the starting line. The waves are high and the wind is screaming. Coach Mark is rapping out instructions and commands to our four-person crew.
“TIME! I need the time,” he yells to me.
“20 SECONDS!” I shout back, my eyes glued to the watch face; my alpha, my omega, my everything. “15! 10!” I count down to zero, straining my throat. The starting horn blares. The boat turns, leaps forward and now we’re racing. My crewmates get some chuckles out of my monomaniacal focus on the watch, but after messing up a few times, I am determined to do at least this right.
We are at North U., a five-day seminar sponsored by North Sails in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. The water is gorgeously aquamarine, the palm trees green and graceful, but our attention is less on those than on the many finer points of sailboat racing. There are 10 coaches, and about 40 participants from all over the country, including an all-woman team from Boston Blind Sailing, which pairs blind and visually impaired sailors and guides.
All the boats are IC-24s (modified J24s for those who know sailing). Ours is named Desperado, which describes my state of mind at certain points. In addition to me and husband Archie, our team consists of Steve from Chicago and Mike from Connecticut, both gentlemen and very good sailors. Our coach is Mark Laura, a retired airline pilot, world-class sailing champion and former U.S. Olympic team coach, whose accomplishments would take up all the space I have here and more. As on “Survivor,” this is our tribe, and we quickly have each other’s backs.
The first few days are about practicing techniques and learning to work as a team. After that, it is all racing, all the time. We also have classroom lectures by the dryly humorous and super-knowledgeable Bill Gladstone, director of North U., at lunch and before dinner (it’s possible there are some adult beverages consumed at this point).
Coach Mark is a passionate teacher. He is lavish with praise when we do something right and gentle but steely with corrections when we err. It matters to him that we learn and do well, and he wants us to win. Also this kind of sailing isn’t child’s play — 10, 3,000 pound-plus boats are sailing very fast in close proximity to one another. People can get hurt.
The weather adds to the challenge, with wind speeds increasing each day and plenty of tropical downpours. At one point, a brief but fierce squall hits the fleet with sideways-slanting rain and 30-knot winds. On another day, in gusty breezes and big waves, we broach — the boat goes sideways. I’m not much of a sailor compared to the good people, but it’s a testament to how far I’ve come that I was not afraid during either of these moments. Wet maybe, but not afraid.
But on Sunday, the last day of the clinic, the wind is predicted to be consistently 18-20 knots, gusting higher. I tell Mark on Saturday at lunch that I’m not sure I can handle it. He says it’s my decision, but I can tell that he’s disappointed in me. Dang it, I’m disappointed in me. I decide right then that there is no way I’m going to let my team down, even if my most valuable contribution is yelling out the time.
I’m there on Sunday, and I realize I wouldn’t have missed it for anything. We finish up the clinic in very respectable fashion, with a lot of good races and finishes, new friends, and more confidence than we know what to do with. Or maybe that’s just me.
* Turns out that most of the important points in sailboat racing — watch the sky, don’t be late, break away from the pack, communicate with your team, drink lots of water, and don’t be a marshmallow— can be applied to life in general. We would all do well to keep them in mind as we navigate through our days. Meanwhile, my touchstone, my Hope Diamond, my love, my hate, my nemesis — my sailing watch — is sitting on the kitchen counter. I’m torn between never wanting to see it again or framing it and hanging it on my mantle.
What the heck, I think I’ll go buy a frame.
* Marshmallow: (sailing slang) A soft target or pushover, one who will not defend their position; ideal to start next to in races. Some sailors say that if you can’t SEE the marshmallow, you ARE the marshmallow.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury.
