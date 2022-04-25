Tired much?
This pandemic has burdened everyone. It’s inescapable. I know people who refuse vaccination; they just want to hold onto their old selves. Some of them are scientists, but when it comes to vaccination, they deny their training.
The pandemic has wearied us in many ways. We have to be aware of this lest we lose things we value. A democratic society is difficult to maintain. There are a legion of forces working to shut it down in favor of authoritarianism.
I live in Rowley, and as in many towns, we have our share of frights. One evening some years ago I answered a pounding on our front door to encounter a man in camouflage shouldering a military rifle. He came to look around our home to see if we were detaining an older woman who had gone missing. Eventually, he departed. Rowley was crawling with military that evening; two helicopters shined bright searchlights down on our yards and streets. The next day we learned that the woman had wandered away from her caregiver to visit a friend and stayed a while. We were thankful she was found unharmed, but the investigation by our National Guard was unnerving. It reminded us of what citizens of other countries have had to contend with under authoritarian rulers.
In our nation, as in many other democracies, the pandemic has so worn down folks that many are opting for autocratic rulers. An Old Testament prophet warned against the clamor of people for a king. A king, the prophet said, will put your sons in the front ranks of his warriors and your daughters among his concubines (I Samuel chapter 8). So be careful what you ask for.
Democracies place a burden on citizens to maintain fundamental rights. Democracy is not a“thing”; it’s a never-ending process. The mid-20th century saying, “Father knows best” was practically a truism, but far from so today. Peace in a democracy is seldom a quiet mode; there is too much to observe. If you think otherwise, you haven’t seen that romantic comedy “Moonstruck.”
At the present time our “United States” are not united in a pursuit of liberty. Censorship and prohibitions abound. If participation in a democratic milieu is too much for you at the moment, you might want to listen to some music. The Belleville Meeting House is about to be filled with music in the coming weeks. To recover a good spirit, let your soul find enjoyment: listen to what singers are singing about. Our Newburyport Choral Society will provide plenty of inspiration in “Songs for the Journey: Remembrance and Renewal” that captures our troubled emotions and heals us. There are two performances: Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.