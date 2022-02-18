When the president warned of “a dagger at the throat of democracy,” I wondered about the word “at.”
That dagger has already drawn blood. America can no longer boast of a peaceful transfer of power.
Last year, it didn’t matter. The outgoing president was no more useful than a shovel in an ocean, no more honest than canned laughter.
That lone aberration aside, we consider cooperation necessary, like the short side-by-side distances of relay runners so the baton never slows.
On this Presidents' Day, let’s consider how that baton has been passed in the past.
Though several outgoing presidents disliked their replacements, they were always cooperative. Yes, Herbert Hoover played some tricks hoping to preempt FDR’s New Deal, but that was mostly PR.
And, yes, John Adams skipped town before Tom Jefferson took the oath. But keep in mind that Inauguration Day was March 4 until FDR wore out the date.
For four months, Adams and his team willingly briefed T.J. Also, it was just the second transition, so there was nothing you could call custom.
"Gracious" describes our last three transitions. George Bush left his legendary letter for Bill Clinton who, in turn, included George W. Bush in briefings during the protracted Florida recount.
Eight years later, our economy in ruins, George W. included Barack Obama and his advisers in negotiations with Wall Street — a move that drew howls from the Fox News crowd who accused Obama of "jumping the gun."
Little did they know that there was a precedent for Bush to thrust Obama into the financial crisis of 2008 ASAP. Little did anyone know a secret kept back when secrets could be kept.
Woodrow Wilson was an unlikely president, a reform Democrat when that was still a contradiction in terms.
He unseated the incumbent William Howard Taft in 1912 with the help of Teddy Roosevelt who came out of retirement only to split the Republican vote.
Two years into Wilson's presidency, war broke out in Europe. England and France wanted our alliance at the very time that German immigrants were pouring into Ellis Island — along with waves from Italy, Russia, and other Eastern European nations with uncertain alliances.
Few Americans wanted to enter the war, but when German torpedoes started sinking Cunard liners with American passengers, sentiment started to shift.
Wilson was an academic by trade, a historian who ascended to the presidency of Princeton before being drafted by scandal-wracked New Jersey Democrats to run for governor.
That may be why, as the 1916 election neared and polls narrowed, he pondered the consequences that a lame duck presidency during a global war would have for the nation.
Weeks before the vote, Wilson met with VP Thomas Marshall, then with his Republican opponent, Supreme Court Justice Charles Evans Hughes, and finally with congressional leaders of both parties.
All agreed. If Wilson lost, VP Marshall would resign the next day, after which Wilson would nominate Hughes as VP and the Senate would confirm him.
That done, Wilson would resign, turning a president-elect into a president all within 24 hours of the count.
Wilson and his team would have made themselves available for as long as Hughes needed them. Sounds like the ultimate transition, but it was all moot when Wilson defeated Hughes 277-254 in the Electoral College, 49-46 in the popular vote.
That seemingly impossible bipartisanship would have been outdone when FDR tried to coax Republican Wendell Willkie, whom he defeated in 1940, to run as his VP in ’44. Knowing that he had but months to live, FDR was, in effect, planning to turn the vice presidency into a transition.
The Indiana businessman was too cautious to say yes, but a senator from Missouri proved a worthy successor committed to FDR’s New Deal.
As did the Republican war-hero who followed. It was an era when both parties put the nation’s interests first.
Rather than daggers at our throat, they aimed powers of persuasion at our hearts and minds.
Without our “peaceful transfer of power,” America has lost its claim to be a model for the world.
The question now is, do we even want it back?
Bring Jack Garvey, author of Pay the Piper and Keep Newburyport Weird, up to speed at hammlynn@gmail.com.
