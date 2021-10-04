Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.