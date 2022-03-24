A year ago, Newburport almost lost an iconic oak tree. Only collaboration between Newburyport’s citizens and municipal workers could save it.
Last May, as the buds were blooming on branches and the green unfurled from its tightly bound posture, my children and I ventured back out into the world, hopeful as a thing with feathers. After months of pandemic isolation, worry, and exhaustion, the spring song beckoned us with its soothing rhythmic melody, reminding us what nature never forgets: This too shall pass.
Each day that spring and summer, we walked down Oak Street, past the giant, moss-covered oak, pausing to explore its root system, marvel at its grandeur, and give it the occasional hug. My children were at that beautiful age where deep relationships are developed with the flora and fauna on the playground path.
On one of those sunny summer mornings I sat on the bench under the little leaf linden tree at Perkins Playground and read an article by Dr. Suzanne Simard, professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Simard explained that trees do not, in fact, stand alone, but live rich and collaborative social lives that include taking care of one another’s young, sending nourishment to neighbors in times of need, and warning each other when danger is near. My mind was blown. How had I not known this before?
One August afternoon, I received a notice in our mailbox announcing a city project to replace the sidewalks and pavement on our street. I knew without a doubt that our trees were in trouble. I set out to learn what I could. But after checking, it seemed that there was no intended plan to take down trees due to the sidewalk-repaving project. Except that there was. The following day, the work had begun. Neighbors gathered together outside, sharing and discussing their concerns. It became clear that three of the trees on our street were slated for removal. Nothing could be done about this. I went home and prepared my children for the next day when several of our tree neighbors would no longer be with us. There were questions I couldn’t answer. There was grief I did my best to hold. Later that day, I noticed that an additional fourth tree had been marked with the indicative white dot, a harbinger of destruction. This fourth tree, our beloved oak, that had been specifically cleared as healthy and structurally sound by the city arborist, was also to be cut down.
Cue more frantic emails, phone calls, and conversations. In the end, the oak was spared. Through the collective concern of neighbors, the diligence and responsiveness of our city councilor, and the goodwill and flexible thinking of Newburyport’s Department of Public Services, a creative solution was found. A sidewalk was built around the base of the beloved oak, with more soil at its base to allow rain to reach its roots.
My children still stop by its mossy trunk to say hello and thank it for the oxygen it effortlessly provides us with every day. A year later, I am still struck by the lesson the trees have been trying to show us across millennia: look what we can do when we work together in collective collaboration.
Carly Soares is a resident of Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.