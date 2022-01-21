To the editor:
On behalf of our board of directors and the people we support, Community Service of Newburyport Inc. would like to express our sincere thanks to the NAID foundation for its support of our work over the years, and most recently for their generous donation of $50,000.
Community Service is a grassroots organization, which since 1912 has provided financial and tangible supports to people in need in Newburyport, West Newbury and Newbury.
We are funded by the generosity of local people, businesses and foundations. This past year has been especially challenging for so many in the communities we serve, and so many are still suffering from the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.
NAID’s donation will allow us to continue our high standard of care and to bear down on preventing homelessness in Greater Newburyport.
NAID has been a wonderful partner and supporter of our work for many years and we are so grateful for its enduring legacy of generosity and neighbors helping neighbors.
RAY PILLIDGE
Executive Director
Community Service of Newburyport Inc.
