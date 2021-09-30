Hockey returns to the TD Garden tonight, and if you want to see the Bruins play the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL preseason, you’ll have to prove you probably don’t have COVID-19. Which is as it should be, in light of the pandemic and all.
The Garden’s newly updated rules, which go into effect tonight, require fans 12 and older to flash cards proving they’re fully vaccinated. Otherwise, fans must present negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within the past 24 hours, for a rapid test, or 72 hours, for a PCR/molecular test. At-home tests don’t count.
Kids who aren’t yet vaccine eligible must wear a mask at all times, unless they’re eating or drinking. They need not prove they’ve been tested.
The rules, by the way, apply to everything that happens at the Garden — not just Bruins games.
In a statement, Bruins President Cam Neely says “fan safety is paramount.”
“While we had all hoped to see a return to normalcy, we felt it was important to start the year with additional precautions,” he said. And, by far, it’s better than the Bruins playing in an empty Garden, with fans left to watch from home, as was the case at the start of the 2020 season.
A stick tap to Neely, and the Bruins, for their leadership.
At this point in our history, it beggars belief that people who are eligible to get the vaccine have not done so. Yet, by the state Department of Public Health’s metrics, some 816,000 teens and adults in Massachusetts fall into the category of unvaccinated — even in a part of the country that leads other states in vaccination rates.
Should the unvaccinated among us be forced to get a shot? Maybe not.
But the choice not to protect oneself, one’s family and the rest of the community from the spread of COVID-19 certainly should carry consequences, including the inconvenience of having to get a COVID-19 test for the privilege of going to a hockey game.
Vaccine mandates are enveloping a wider segment of the workforce — either because one is a first responder, member of a medical staff or goes to work in a crowded enough setting that the spread of sickness could have an exponential effect. If you don’t get the vaccine, more and more, you can’t work in any of those circumstances.
And maybe that shouldn’t keep you out of a game. But, for the sake of the people sitting near you, it should mean proving that you’re not sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.