Setting the clocks back an hour Saturday night made sleeping in Sunday morning feel like a bonus – that is, until the sunset came before 5:30 p.m.
Turning the clocks back and forth between standard and daylight saving time has received mixed reviews for a while in this country. A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only a quarter of American say they like the practice, 43% said they would like to see standard time used all year, and 32% said they’d opt for daylight saving time all year.
As in politics and discussions about the weather, it’s hard to find agreement these days about changing the clocks.
There are a few places in the U.S. and its territories where it’s daylight saving time all the time. The rest of us are left to make those twice-yearly adjustments, catching up on sleep one night and losing sleep at the other end of the process. Somewhere in our past, farmers and merchants were said to prefer switching the clocks around, although in 2021 we can’t remember why they had such outsized votes in the matter or why we have to live with that today.
It is worth considering that those places where the clocks don’t change are all areas where the sun beats down and the weather is almost always warm: Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona.
For anyone who doesn’t live in one of those places – and doesn’t plan to move there soon – just remember that daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. On Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.