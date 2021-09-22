It’s unclear whether there was disagreement among college administrators or simply a process slowed by the effort to get unanimity, but all 15 Massachusetts community college presidents finally announced Monday that everyone on their campuses must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by January.
That list includes Northern Essex Community College and North Shore Community College, and applies to all students, faculty and staff. One exception is for students who register for courses that don’t require in-person instruction and who do not plan to visit any campus for the entire semester.
Previously, we had urged community college presidents to encourage students to get vaccinated to protect their health and the health of their classmates and home communities. We suggested colleges could hold free vaccination clinics during orientation to make the process seamless and widely accepted. As it turns out, some community colleges did host clinics on-site, as part of the White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.
Both Northern Essex and NSCC joined that challenge in June shortly after it was announced.
Colleges that signed on to the plan committed to engaging every student, faculty and staff member; organizing campus communities around vaccination efforts; and making the vaccine accessible to everyone.
At the time the White House challenge was announced, NECC President Lane Glenn said, “We believe that the more people who are vaccinated, the safer we will be as a community. That’s why we are doing everything possible, including joining the president’s challenge, to make the vaccines available to our faculty, staff, and students, and the communities we serve.”
In their joint statement Monday, the 15 college presidents said, “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services. This vaccine requirement is aimed at ensuring the safest learning and working environment possible for the more than 135,000 students we educate and train each year as well as our staff and faculty.”
In the spring, Glenn expressed hope that, by getting a high percentage of NECC students, staff and faculty vaccinated, they could return to somewhat normal in-person classes by this fall. This joint statement by the 15 community college presidents – requiring everyone to be vaccinated by January – misses that goal but at least signals how much importance they’ve placed on fully vaccinated college campuses.
