The role of journalists to inform, educate and inspire remains strong, despite industry challenges. As posting content on the internet in the late 1990s took on greater prominence, financial challenges not fully understood by the industry at the time surfaced. Now, the need for true and accurate information has never been more important.
This week in March is known as Sunshine Week, “a national initiative to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information,” as The National Freedom of Information Coalition states on its website.
“Participants include news media, civic groups, libraries, nonprofits, schools and others interested in the public’s right to know,” the organization notes.
Sunshine Week as a national effort is spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors. The key funder has been the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with significant support from ASNE Foundation.
Some readers may remember watching “Schoolhouse Rock” during Saturday morning cartoons in 1973 on ABC. Yes, it was a musical, animated and fun way to learn about civics, grammar and history. More calls to have today’s grade school students study civics are sounding now, nearly 50 years after “I’m Just A Bill” ran on TVs plugged into the wall.
It is important for all of us to take an interest in government, especially local government. Keeping abreast of elected board meeting schedules is easier than in past years. Residents or anyone with an interest in a particular city or town can review what’s on the agenda on each municipal website.
It is more interesting than one may think. Sure, there’s “Robert’s Rules of Order” that boards and many other associations across the country follow to run meetings, take votes and record notes. At its essence, attending in person, listening on the phone or watching a real-time or recorded meeting is as much about how people interact with each other as it is about parliamentary procedure.
Understanding civics — the rights and duties of citizenship — matters.
Attending town and committee meetings is easier now, thanks to the work of local cable access channels that record and rebroadcast them. Virtual meetings are another option, and a positive outcome of the pandemic.
The point is that there are more ways to take an interest in local government. Take advantage of the news and information available for all.
