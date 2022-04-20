We beg to differ.
With COVID-19 cases rising again and either the flu or springtime allergies making people feel achy and sneezy, plus variants of the virus appearing, why not keep the masks on for a while longer?
OK, the word is out that mask wearing is no longer required on public transit. It may be safer, from a health point of view, to keep the masks on.
In a statement on Tuesday, the MBTA said: “Beginning today, the mask mandate on MBTA vehicles and MBTA properties will be lifted for all MBTA customers.”
“The Commonwealth has followed federal guidance in terms of face coverings and to be consistent with that, we are lifting the face covering mandate at the Commonwealth’s transportation hubs and on most public transportation vehicles,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.
U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida issued the ruling on Monday, a ruling that the Biden administration may or may not challenge. The judge’s ruling dissolved the federal mandate of wearing a mask on all public transit systems. To be sure, Florida is a state not known for mask-wearing common sense. Nor for encouraging its residents to get vaccinated against the virus that has claimed almost 1 million American lives.
As a headline in government-focused The Hill states: ‘Mask mandate’s sudden end sparks confusion, mixed messages.’
It’s an accurate headline.
Mask mandate signs are being removed in airports and in Logan Express bus depots.
When the T is at its peak operating capacity — when the buses, subways, trolleys and trains are packed and moving at a reasonable speed as they were known to do in earlier years and decades — you will be glad that you have a mask on.
Those riding on the T’s The Ride, a van service for people who need physical assistance getting to places they need to go, will continue to wear a mask.
Meanwhile, for those traveling to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, check with the Steamship Authority. The mask mandate may be kept in place, according to one broadcast.
There is another point to consider here, one that relates to the vitriol spewed at health care officials, store clerks, school teachers, airplane flight crews and administrators by people who confused public health safety with what they believed as their rights to do as they pleased.
Fifty to 100 years from now, historians may write that the populace disregarded clear, level-headed thinking and took an anything-but-honorable road. Divisions among U.S. residents rose to a level of violence, hate and selfishness not seen since the Civil War.
And all this over the wearing of a mask.
We should all be ashamed of ourselves.
