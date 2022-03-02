Peace is not a naturally occurring state and that tenet is becoming more apparent each day. From the announcement that opening day for Major League Baseball will not be on March 31, to the calamity in the Ukraine, to adults on Tuesday barreling through the Massachusetts State House over mask mandates, today’s world is a sad and difficult place.
We are in disagreement with each other over the direction of the country, and some people are more worried about inflation than others. We are in shock over the invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine by Russia, with displacement and deaths on both sides resulting.
When the grade school publication Weekly Reader existed in one issue a good 50 years ago, a photo showed a person holding up a poster that read: “Bring Us Together Again.” Perhaps, the Reader is in a digital form now, or worse, entirely faded away, but it was distributed to grade schools across the country and kept middle-school aged students up to date on current events. The aforementioned poster referred to politics in 1968, and the country’s direction. It seemed society was at odds with itself; indeed, some of those problems remain over 50 years later. Racism, the role of the U.S. military, changes in societal norms — all were at the forefront.
Now, some may be reminded of those years because perhaps, those concerns never faded away or reached resolution.
The decades that followed, in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, saw an economic issue that has again emerged: inflation. It is a concern for all of us, especially those on a fixed or tight income. However, the interest rates of those years — 12% to 17% and up was the norm for car loans and mortgage rates — are not today’s interest rates. Certainly, compared to today’s single-digit interest charges for big ticket and major items, some may wonder how older generations could afford the rates of the past. And, what led to those rates becoming lower.
This may be a good place to return to the topic of grade school discussions on current events. Young people (think up to high school age) get their cues of the world from adults. Talking about what is going on in the U.S., the world, the Merrimack Valley, Cape Ann and Greater Newburyport is vital to youngsters’ understanding of the world they will grow older in.
Few topics should be off the table; parents and guardians can determine for themselves what children whom they guide and care for need to know. Not talking about topics that worry adults is more distressful to young people than broaching the topics of inflation and higher prices and why learning more about prior racial history matters.
Consider these, as does one other Massachusetts group, as courageous conversations. Just as Ukrainians are acting boldly and bravely to protect what is theirs, and their culture, so is this the time for North of Boston residents to start and continue discussions on topics urgent today. If younger generations are to resolve challenges older residents are now dealing with, they need to have the background and the history of what has come before.
In our own spheres of influence north of Boston, keeping the dialogue going is one way to feel more at ease with situations that may seem out of our control.
