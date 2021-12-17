Test, then celebrate — not the other way around.
That’s the message from the governor as Christmas and New Years approach.
“One of the things that’s been important for me to point out is we have a lot of people who go to our test sites on Mondays and Tuesdays, which means they went to our test sites after they went out on Friday and Saturday,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday in a State House News Service report.
“What we would say to everybody as we head into the holidays is take advantage of these rapid tests — if you can get them through your community, go for it. You can get them at CVS, you can get them at Walgreens, you can buy them online,” he added.
Baker said Monday the state is distributing 2 million or more at-home rapid antigen tests to the cities and towns that have been hardest hit by the virus. Locally that includes Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Newbury, Gloucester, Peabody, Rockport, Salem, Beverly and Hamilton. Communities are beginning to communicate distribution plans as the kits start rolling in via delivery by the National Guard and other emergency management personnel.
The governor also said he is working to buy kits in bulk and make them available cheaper than the over-the-counter cost of about $24 per two-pack.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu implemented the “Say Yes! COVID Test” program at the end of November. Residents were able to log in and enter their names and addresses, and within days have four boxes of two – or eight rapid tests – delivered by Amazon for free.
It was clear evidence of the demand when all 800,000 kids were claimed in a day after the state became the first to offer the program. With New Hampshire leading the country in active virus cases, Sununu is seeking another bulk order to reopen the “Say Yes!” program when the tests are available.
“As we move into winter months, these at-home tests are a valuable tool for Granite Staters to easily test themselves and get back in the game quickly,” Sununu wrote in a Nov. 29 press release.
At the federal level, President Joe Biden introduced his plan Dec. 2 to order private health insurers to reimburse people for their rapid tests. He also promised 50 million free tests will be made available for uninsured Americans, to be distributed through health clinics and other sites in rural and underserved communities.
Other efforts in his winter plan include a campaign to encourage booster shots, stockpiling antiviral pills and readying strike teams to help states deal with outbreaks.
“The actions that I’m announcing are ones that all Americans can rally behind,” Biden said, speaking at the National Institutes of Health.
It’s also easy to find a free PCR molecular test in our region – check your state’s website for locations – but that’s not the one you want in this circumstance. Although PCR tests are the most accurate, because they are analyzed in laboratories it takes days to get results.
The idea now is to test, get a negative result in 15 minutes, and visit.
“It’s very important for folks, if they want to protect themselves and their family members, especially their elderly or vulnerable family members, to get tested before you go to that event,” Baker said.
No doubt, the closer the holidays are, the harder it will be to find an at-home kit. That’s why it’s best to act quickly and well worth the expense for those who can’t get a free one.
One BinaxNow rapid test? $12. Ugly sweater contest, Yankee swap and Christmas dinner with loved ones? Priceless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.