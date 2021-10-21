Most folks like to get through Halloween before thinking about Christmas. This year, however, a steady drumbeat of stories about cargo containers off the coast of California have us worrying whether there will be anything to put under the tree come December.
Worldwide production shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, triggered at the height of the pandemic last year, have only gotten worse. Factory closures here and overseas have wiped out months of production for large companies like Nike. COVID-19 outbreaks have forced the closing of port terminals around the world, and even if they were running at full capacity, there aren’t enough cargo containers to handle demand. Closer to home, there aren’t enough truck drivers to move stuff from the ports to the rest of the country.
“I’ve been doing this for 43 years and never seen it this bad,” Isaac Larian, founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, one of the world’s largest toymakers, told Bloomberg News. “Everything that can go wrong is going wrong at the same time.”
Larian followed with a prediction that seemed plucked from a Rankin/Bass Christmas movie from the ‘60s: “There will be a shortage of toys this fall.”
In response, retail giants like Amazon, Target and Nordstrom are beginning Black Friday deals earlier than ever to avoid holiday delivery delays – and to take advantage of worried consumers. (It wasn’t that long ago that worries about another shortage – of toilet paper – sent Americans into a shopping and hoarding frenzy).
We have another suggestion this holiday season: Buy local.
For some, that could mean buying American, as the supply chain is in much better shape here than elsewhere.
But it also means turning our attention to the shops, restaurants and theaters that make this region unique. A gift from an antique store in Essex, a weekend at a historic Salem hotel, a careful selection from an independent bookstore in Beverly. Earrings made by a Newburyport artist, or a gift certificate to a family-owned restaurant in Andover.
