As more flowers, trees and shrubs bloom, gentle breezes throughout the Merrimack Valley, Cape Ann and Greater Newburyport beckon boaters and sea lovers. It’s easy to see why; some towns in Essex County hug the coastline. The sight of water from lakes in Amesbury and the Merrimack River from downtown Newburyport is a lure. As is the Atlantic Ocean from Rockport, Gloucester and the town named Salem and Beverly harbors. Either body of water is a short bus ride or drive from Haverhill, Lawrence, the Andovers and Middleton.
Keep in mind that boating requires adhering to safety standards as posted on the U.S. Coast Guard website, uscgboating.org. Spending time out doors with family, friends or by oneself on the water means safety must come first. Coastal communities take pride in the work of the Coast Guard, especially in Newburyport, with U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River “protecting our local waters for over 225 years.”
As the website notes: “Each year hundreds of lives are lost ... thousands are injured ... and millions of dollars of property damage occurs because of preventable recreational boating accidents on U.S. waterways. Too often pleasure outings turn tragic. You as a boat operator, passenger, or concerned individual can make a difference.”
Water safety means knowing how to swim, too. Children, teens and adults need to know these life skills. In earlier years, the Red Cross would schedule swimming lessons for kids living close to a salt water beach at no charge to families. Those lessons need to come back, and come back at little or no charge for children and teens.
Indoor pools can be used for these lessons too, such as at the YMCA and YWCA, gyms or other sites. Keep in mind the gap or disparity between children of color and white children who cannot swim. This should be a concern. As the ywca.org said in a March 2021 blog post, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64% of Black children don’t know how to swim compared to 40% of white children. Put this into perspective as the blog post continued: “Equally concerning, 87 percent of non-swimmer youth plan to visit a beach or pool at least once during the summer months, and 34 percent plan to go swimming at least ten times.”
Too often, children drown in backyard pools or fun outings. Sometimes, the tragedy is worsened by the death of a person, including a parent or other adult, who tries to rescue the youngster. First responders can and do die in the line of duty, also in the water.
Worcester police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia drowned last summer while trying to save a teenager struggling to stay afloat in a lake. As WCVB reported earlier this month, “in Worcester Officer Manny Familia’s memory, yellow “Manny Tubes” are now in every cruiser, along with new life vests and rope in a bag to pull anyone struggling in the water to shore.”
In some lakes or beaches, a sandy shore can drop off before a wader realizes it, placing the would-be swimmer over their head in seconds. It’s another reason why learning to remain calm and tread water while getting one’s bearings is key. A Styrofoam type surfboard or inflatable pool toy can get a person into quick danger if they can’t swim and float away from the shore. Unless allowed in roped-off areas, it may be wise for waterfront municipalities to ban these fun but risky toys.
It may not look cool to some guys, but wearing a life vest while wind surfing is important. Wear a safety vest every time you get into a kayak, canoe or any sized boat, or navigate a stand-up paddle board, which are becoming more popular on the water. For more water safety points check out the American Canoe Association at website americancanoe.org.
To help a child, teen or adult learn to swim, consider gifting swimming lessons to someone whom you know or don’t know. Do it for yourself if you need new or refresher lessons. Call the Y or other public associations where lessons can be paid for anonymously. It’s a great gift and a good way to spread kindness and safety.
