It’s the in-between season: Winter is lingering, spring does not arrive, per the calendar, until March 20. Meteorological forecasts predict it may be in the 60-degree temperature range by Friday, a harbinger of warmer days to come.
For those moving on four or two wheels, whether on I-93, I-95, I-495, or anywhere else north of Boston, it is the change in temperatures that wreaks havoc with road surfaces.
Potholes abound as freezing temps at night on highways and local roads turn into warmer daytime surfaces. Department of Public Works crews do their best to keep up with the sudden, rough-edged holes. Keep an eye out for these work details. It is dangerous to patch a pothole with cars and trucks driving by.
Also, whether runners along the roadsides are training for the April 18 Boston Marathon or getting some routine exercise in, be mindful of their presence. With the clocks turned forward an hour as daylight saving time began March 13, the evenings are lighter, longer. A winter-induced cabin fever, along with the COVID-19 pandemic-induced separation, has many of us emerging from our shells. People young and less young are cycling or walking outdoors.
Let’s keep an eye out for each other by not running into someone else as a driver, and by being very careful as a pedestrian.
