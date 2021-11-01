The look on Mayor Donna Holaday’s face in the photo that accompanied a New York Times story in April about small-city mayors suffering pandemic burnout told more than words could describe.
The COVID-19 pandemic had done her in, along with many others who had to cope, day to day, with the personal crises and loss she heard over the phone from constituents, the devastation wreaked on local businesses and workers just trying to make ends meet, and on her city, like so many others, shuttered and isolated by the unknown.
Last week, Holaday gave her final State of the City address and was rightfully proud to tick off some of the achievements from her dozen years as Newburyport’s mayor.
A project to build a revetment to protect the city’s wastewater treatment plant was finished, topped by one of the final sections of the popular Clipper City Rail Trail. Plans are well underway by Sasaki Associates for what will eventually be an attractive and resilient Market Landing Park behind the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The parking garage at Merrimack and Titcomb opened up – although critics still question the expense and demand for it – Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School and the Senior Community Center were completed, the Nock and Molin schools went through major renovations, and the stadium and turf field at Newburyport High School were finished as well.
But successes aside, the sheer effort to be mayor and try to lead when your whole city — the entire region – is struggling to cope, took its toll. Holaday told The Times in the story last spring that she went to work at City Hall every day, even when all other workers were ordered to stay home, just to keep the light on as a small ray of hope emanating from her corner office.
Mayor Holaday has accomplished a lot in her tenure and has chosen the right time to move on, to take a break, to see what else life has to offer. On Tuesday, voters will elect a new mayor and start the next chapter of moving our city forward.
As Holaday said in an address to the Chamber of Commerce back in April, Newburyport is “no longer an exit to pass heading to Portsmouth or Portland.”
We are so much more than that.
