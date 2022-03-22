Sometimes it is important to let people know you care about them.
As such, this may be a good time to let readers know that while the Tuesday newspaper editions are physically different from other days in the week, care is given to the stories and photos placed in this digital publication.
Court stories, feature photos, local and state-centered news — all are important items in the local news content provided by the North of Boston Media Group. While there may not be a Tuesday print edition delivered to one’s doorstep or available for purchase at the corner store, the most recent news can be found in the Tuesday digital edition.
For the most important stories, to ensure that readers are able to see and benefit from Tuesday’s news, some news articles may be carried over into the print edition on Wednesday. It’s a judgment call for each editor among the four nobmg.com newspapers as to how to keep their communities informed and interested. Wednesday brings another day filled with news stories not previously published. It is the nature of the publishing industry, and life in general. No day is like the day before, nor will it be like the day yet to unfold. Not all of the North of Boston newspapers publish on the weekends, so news is posted on the website only.
There is no shortage of news for any of us who live north of Boston and in southern New Hampshire to focus on. Locally, cities and towns from Amesbury to Gloucester, from Haverhill to Methuen to Peabody to Newburyport, are working on school and municipal budgets and preparing for town meetings and local elections. It is the in-between season, some further north in New England may call it mud season, when road crews are repairing what the winter left us. Temperature changes wreak havoc with road and sidewalk surfaces. And, there is the local sports beat, which captures the wins and losses of student-athletes and the coaches who guide them.
Statewide, this is an election season, where candidates are vying to replace by many accounts a popular governor and lieutenant governor. A new attorney general will be elected along with other statewide positions to be filled this November.
None of us live in a vacuum, even if international and national events may seem too heavy to deal with. That is not to say that such events, as in Ukraine, or wildfires in Texas, need no attention. Here, the focus remains on local news with enough news outside of the communities this newspaper group serves to keep readers, including younger readers, aware of their world. It’s a balancing act.
We will strive to keep readers satisfied and to listen to those who may question why a particular news story was placed where it was or why one photo made the cut and another image did not.
Let us know what you would like to see more of. Let us know, nicely, when we may have let you down. In a town south of Boston, a now middle schooler, perhaps in Grade 7, has her own local newspaper subscription. She asked for it as a gift from her parents, one of whom did not have a subscription.
Consider taking out a subscription for a person, including a student, who you think may enjoy reading their own newspaper each day. For high school students who may leave this area for post-secondary education, consider a subscription to battle homesickness, especially during that first year.
In this part of Massachusetts, we are fortunate to continue a focus on local news with enough news from elsewhere to keep you a well-rounded citizen.
We are here to serve you and look forward to continuing to do so.
