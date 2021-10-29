Voters across the North Shore and Merrimack Valley will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in several mayoral elections. But there’s another election taking place the same day that also deserves attention.
Nov. 2 is also the date of the special primary for the Legislature’s 4th District House seat, which came open when longtime Ipswich Republican Brad Hill was appointed commissioner on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission
There are four candidates vying to replace Hill: Democrats Jamie Zahlaway Belsito of Topsfield and Darcyll Dale of Hamilton, and Republicans Robert Snow of Rowley and Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich. There are both Democratic and Republican primaries Tuesday.
The question looming over the election is how long the eventual winner will serve. The district, which encompasses Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield, Hamilton, Wenham and Manchester, is largely expected to be split up in the next round of redistricting. If the changes are approved, the 4th District would shift to the Merrimack Valley in January 2023, becoming a “minority majority” district where more than 50% of the voting age population is Hispanic.
Hamilton and Rowley would move into the 2nd Essex District currently held by Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown. Topsfield would shift to the 14th Essex district, currently occupied by Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover. Ipswich would be split between those two districts. Wenham would also be split between the 6th Essex — held by Rep. Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly — and 13th Essex districts — held by Sally Kerans, D-Danvers — and Manchester would move to the 5th Essex District (Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester).
Per state election law, House candidates must live in the district where they want to run for at least a year prior to the election.
But that is 2023, and as Deb O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bill Galvin, told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade, the proposed changes won’t have any impact on the upcoming special election.
“While the current district wouldn’t exist after January 2023, it still deserves representation until then,” she said.
A lot can happen in a year, and those in the current 4th District deserve a strong voice at the table. For that to happen, they’ll need to show up twice this month: First for Tuesday’s primary, and then the Nov. 30 final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.