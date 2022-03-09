We have to all be in this together: planning for the most efficient driving or use of public transportation as the price of gasoline rises and imports of Russian oil are now banned. As Russia continues to wage war against sovereign Ukraine, once a Soviet state yet not so since Aug. 24, 1991, Tuesday’s announcement by the Biden administration goes a step further in showing support for Ukraine in its valiant fight against Russia.
Higher gasoline prices come with the uncertainty of knowing when prices will plateau. For the first time in its history, Massachusetts’ gasoline prices are the highest ever, as Mary Maguire, AAA director of public/government affairs, said on Monday.
New Hampshire’s gasoline prices also are on the rise. Both states, along with the rest of the nation, will see prices rise as politics play out around the world.
“The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry. As that issue continues to be debated today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities,” Maguire said at the week’s start. “The 45-cent increase in gas prices here in the U.S. over the past seven days amounts to the single largest increase since AAA has tracked domestic gas prices. The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term.”
Still, Secretary of State William Galvin on Tuesday said price gouging also is a concern. Is it part of the human condition to take advantage of a dire situation? Unfortunately, for some people, yes. Profiteering is a part of the economy. Let’s hope few people will choose to make a bad situation even worse.
The hope – yes, hope truly springs eternal – is that Putin-led Russia backs down and his troops leave Ukraine. In the meantime, doing all that can be done to end this conflict is vital.
If it means tolerating as best as possible the hike in gasoline prices, so be it. This will not be easy. For those who can run errands for people with less means to fill up the tank enough to get around, it is time to do so. For those who can take public transportation to work or appointments, it is time to do so.
This is a teachable moment, as so many moments of the last two years have proven to be in COVID-19 time. During World War II, gasoline rationing meant fewer trips for pleasure could be taken. In 1973, gasoline supplies to this country dried up after the U.S. supported the Israelis in the Arab-Israeli War. As noted on website https://history.state.gov, “Arab members of OPEC, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, imposed an embargo against the United States in retaliation for the U.S. decision to re-supply the Israeli military.” This led to long lines of cars at gasoline stations waiting to fuel up. Supply was limited.
Standing up for principles, as standing up for the Ukrainian people in their fight against Putin’s plans, is the right and only thing to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.