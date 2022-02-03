Massachusetts has done excellent work over the past two years reducing the prevalence of smoking. But as a new report from the American Lung Association makes clear, there is still much work to be done.
First, the good news. The association credited the state for a “robust” indoor clean air act, and for passing the first law in the country to remove all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, from the market. To be sure, the sight of a smoker is more of a rarity than it has ever been in the state’s recent history.
But there is also growing evidence that a new wave of smokers is starting to emerge from the halls and bathrooms of local high schools. And the state must redouble its investment in the health of its teenage population.
“The high school tobacco use rate is an astounding 37%,” the association notes in its report. Much of that is related to the use of e-cigarettes.
The report’s authors note — correctly — that the state should be doing more to help teens head off what could be a lifetime of addiction to tobacco products.
“While we have seen considerable progress in Massachusetts, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 28,170 lives each year,” said Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Massachusetts.
“If we want to continue our progress and leadership on tobacco-control policy we must do more to prevent youth from initiating tobacco use, help those who want to quit and address the unequal burden of tobacco use in communities experiencing health disparities.”
Advocates say the state should be spending more on tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
“Despite receiving over $686 million from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes, Massachusetts only funds tobacco control efforts at 11% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Summerfield said.
The money, he said, “should be used to support the health of our communities, and to prevent tobacco use and help people quit, and not switch to e-cigarettes. These programs are also critical for helping to end tobacco-related health disparities.”
It’s time for the legislators to put the money where it’s needed most.
Given the success the state has had in curbing tobacco use over the past 20 years, it would be unconscionable to let the still-growing vape industry entrap a whole new generation of smokers.
