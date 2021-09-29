Although a majority of Bay State voters backed a 2008 ballot question that ended dog racing in the state two years later, you can still wager on dog races taking place in other states and Mexico at simulcasting centers in Massachusetts.
The push to ban dog racing here, spearheaded by Christine Dorchak and the group Grey2K USA Worldwide, took more than a decade but it ended what was viewed as a cruel industry that routinely saw greyhounds badly injured or killed in races; thousands of other greyhounds were euthanized because they weren’t winners, and there were too many to be adopted.
When the racing industry was up and running, there were greyhound rescue groups that tried to save cast-off racing dogs by finding people willing to adopt them as pets. But even after voters approved the ban on greyhound racing, which took effect in 2010, the number of former racing greyhounds brought to New England from states where dog racing was still legal continued unabated.
Today, 41 states prohibit greyhound racing, with at least two more moving toward bans. But the loophole in Massachusetts that allows wagering on simulcast dog racing held elsewhere has continued well beyond the reasonable expectation of the people who voted to ban the practice.
It turns out that, after the 2008 ballot question passed, the state allowed what was supposed to be a temporary exemption for simulcast wagering of races in other states and countries. That first extension was in 2010 and was supposed to have been for just seven months. But, as sometimes happens in the mysterious workings of state government, the exemption was extended, even as the number of states allowing greyhound racing continued to decline.
The Massachusetts House is on record supporting an amendment to end simulcast wagering on dog races that was included in a sports betting bill passed over the summer.
The state allows in-person simulcast wagering at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Suffolk Downs in East Boston and the former Raynham Park dog track in Raynham.
For anyone concerned that eliminating wagering on dog races means the elimination of jobs, Dorchak’s organization said it won’t impact simulcast center jobs because those businesses will continue to broadcast and take bets on horse races, which account for more than 75% of simulcast betting in the state.
Now, thanks to state Sen. Cynthia Creem, a Newton Democrat, the Senate should get a chance to support closure of the loophole that has allowed the continued betting on greyhound race simulcasts.
As Creem said Monday before a legislative committee, the first seven-month extension for wagering on simulcasts was 11 years ago “and they’re still extending it. What does that say?”
“That says that the voters here in Massachusetts voted to not allow the racing of greyhounds because it was cruel, but it’s OK if you use those same cruel practices somewhere else and we can just watch it. I don’t believe the voters ever thought that was going to happen,” she said in a State House News Service story on the hearing.
Dorchak, the president of Grey2K, said the spread of bans on greyhound racing across the U.S. has pushed more dog racing into Mexico. She said she heard from one track owner there that he wanted to expand into other countries as well.
“This is a problem because there are no humane protections for the animals in these other countries,” she told the news service.
Dorchak said the bottom line is that continued wagering on simulcast dog races “is against the will of the voters of Massachusetts” because it continues to “support and subsidize the cruelty of dog racing, whether it’s here or outside this country.”
Both chambers of the Legislature should move quickly to eliminate any extension that permits betting on simulcast dog races in Massachusetts.
It’s time to close that loophole.
