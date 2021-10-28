Big issues await the new mayor of Newburyport.
There’s Waterfront West – whether that means a cluster of high-end condos and retail shops or hundreds of apartments built under a 40B affordable housing plan.
There’s storm surge, and protecting the city from rising seas and the evolving impacts of climate change.
There’s overseeing the reconfiguration of Market Landing Park and replacing vital bulkheads under the boardwalk while accommodating boating and tourism interests and respecting the fishing industry.
And there’s the nitty-gritty of daily life – building a new West End firehouse, finding a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services, upgrading streets and sidewalks, to name but a few line items – and making sure capital expenses don’t upend taxes so that life in Newburyport remains within reach for residents of all incomes. The future use or demolition of the Brown School – and the current administration’s failure to take concrete action since it closed more than seven years ago – serves as a backdrop to these issues.
Charlie Tontar, longtime resident and current city councilor, will face these challenges with knowledge, experience and resolve.
Tontar’s resume includes eight years on the City Council, with much of that as chair of the Budget & Finance Committee, and a long career as a college professor well versed in economics. His knowledge of municipal government extends beyond Newburyport to communities such as Lawrence, where he worked with officials to secure federal grants relating to affordable housing, environmental justice and economic strategic planning.
Tontar worked well, even amiably, with the outgoing mayor, Donna Holaday, but he is not a yes-man. As one voice, one vote on the council, he has played an important role in prior years bringing New England Development back to the negotiating table with an amended Waterfront West plan more in line with the character and scale of the city’s waterfront.
His opponent, Sean Reardon, a current School Committee member, has brought his ideas and enthusiasm to the mayoral race, enlivening discussions throughout the campaign. Reardon has engaged in a door-to-door campaign and concluded that the city’s top priority is fixing potholed streets and jagged sidewalks.
Tontar includes accessible sidewalks and streets in both his short and his long view for the city, but he has learned over the years that priorities sometimes shift, and that the need to build or upgrade elementary schools, senior centers and wastewater treatment plants push other projects aside. He also suggests it’s not enough to repave; the city has to deal with the water, sewer and gas lines, the infrastructure under the city streets.
It is the difference in their depth of experience that makes Tontar the clear choice to lead the city for the next four years.
His long view, coupled with his expertise as an environmental economist, will inform his vision for a resilient and viable city that adapts to the changing environment that threatens the coastline, especially Plum Island. As he explains, “The choices that we make over the next 10 years will significantly shape how we navigate climate change for generations to come.”
That vision extends to the people of Newburyport. He is committed to lead the way promoting diversity and inclusion, and he has vowed fiscal responsibility so Newburyport doesn’t force out lower and middle income residents. He also has pledged to protect the city’s historic architecture.
Tontar will be a strong leader for all residents of Newburyport from day 1, with the experience, commitment and vision to guide the city forward, well into the long view.
