It’s your money. You just need to ask the state treasurer’s office for it.
The Unclaimed Property Division of Treasurer Deborah Goldberg’s office published its periodic listing this week of a fraction of the tens of thousands of people, businesses and nonprofits that have $100 or more in unclaimed financial assets.
Those assets could be in dormant savings or checking accounts, uncashed insurance proceeds, unpaid wages or commissions, uncashed dividends, certificates of deposit or uncashed benefit checks, and the state is obliged to try to reconnect the asset to the owner(s).
As luck would have it, this service doesn’t cost the individual or business anything. As the Unclaimed Property Division’s printing says, “For us, money in your pocket is a job well done.”
It’s always mystifying and a little amusing to look through this list and see some entries of people and places that should be easy to find.
Salem Public Schools, Salem YMCA and North Shore Medical Center are actual listings in the database, along with the Gloucester Family Health Center, Northeastern Correctional Center Farm, American Diabetes Association and the American Jewish Congress.
There are loads of listings that start “Estate of” so and so, and a slew of realty and condominium trusts that could be long gone or just short-term entities.
After all, 4A LLC, 1696 Corp. and 43000 Feet LLC might be catchy names, but not easy to locate.
But how hard can it be to contact “1 800 Got Junk Westboro”?
The unclaimed money list for “American Express” seems like an easy get. Finding members of the Andover High School Class of 1996 could require a serious five minutes on Facebook.
Two other listings are worth pondering. There’s one for “Investments, Fidelity.” Anyone have Abby Johnson’s cell number?
And another for Polito Development Corporation, which a Google search shows is (or was) located on Hartford Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Doesn’t a certain Massachusetts lieutenant governor by that name live in Shrewsbury?
We’ll leave it to other sleuths to solve these minor mysteries.
To see if you have unclaimed assets, go to findmassmoney.com.
