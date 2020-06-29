Francisco Urena had to leave. Thumbing through a report on the failures of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to protect its residents from COVID-19 — which surely contributed to the deaths of 76 veterans who served their country with honor — it would be impossible to draw any other conclusion.
The home’s failures weren’t just so many “substantial errors and breakdowns,” as former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein and his team detailed in 174 pages of findings. They were the result of incompetence and broken leadership.
Gov. Charlie Baker rightly sought Urena’s resignation as secretary of veterans services just before the report’s release last week, and is working to fire Bennett Walsh, the home’s superintendent, based on the investigation.
But what happened at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home cries for something more than the ouster of a couple of top leaders and Baker’s promises of resources and changes to procedure. It cries for an assurance that he and other state leaders will be hard-pressed to deliver to families of veterans left at the home, or really anyone in the state’s care.
The treatment of the home’s veterans is a chilling example of how a vulnerable population was endangered by the same political and management struggles one might find in most offices. This wasn’t any office environment in any normal setting, however. “Veterans who deserve the best from state government got exactly the opposite,” Baker said Wednesday. “And there’s no excuse or plausible explanation for that.”
The report places much of the blame for what transpired on Walsh, the superintendent whom it noted was unqualified as a nursing home administrator. Indeed, until now, that has not been a requirement for the superintendents of the state’s two soldiers homes.
But investigators traced the root of so many poor clinical decisions to Urena, who “did not take sufficient action” to address what he knew to be problems at the home long before the coronavirus was a concern.
“A key oversight function,” the report finds, “is to make sure the right people are in important jobs.”
For all the good that Baker and his administration have done, and their remarkable efforts in guiding Massachusetts through a pandemic, what happened in Holyoke is a dereliction of duty that cannot be forgotten.
