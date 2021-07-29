If the effects of a warming planet out West were hypothetical to those of us on the East Coast at the start of the week, by now they’ve become real, not to mention smelly.
A haze that wrapped us up in an orange and brown blanket on Monday and Tuesday is owed to two factors — wildfires in the western United States and Canada and the jet stream. No doubt about it, the West is burning, and North America’s weather maker is drawing the smoke our way.
The National Weather Service’s field office in Massachusetts posted to Twitter satellite clips of wispy clouds of smoke stretching across southern New England. They were the residue of some of the 81 Western wildfires, a half dozen of which are expansive, burning more than 1.6 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Western Canada is similarly ablaze, with 295 active fires in British Columbia alone as of last week, 39 of which were considered serious or threats to public safety.
Ours wasn’t just a visual intrusion, either. Fire departments in Massachusetts took calls reporting the smell of smoke from vague sources. The state Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert warning people with respiratory conditions against exerting themselves outdoors. Indeed, an air quality monitoring station at Consentino Middle School in Haverhill notched a concentration of fine particles in the air on Monday that was higher than it had been at any point in at least the past six years — and nearly double the total on the next-closest day. And that's not healthy, in case you had any doubt.
Setting aside the aerosols — that is, particulate matter in the air — an article posted by NASA in 2017 noted research from Georgia Tech measuring methanol, benzene, ozone and “other noxious chemicals” in wildfire smoke. "If the smoke stays in the jet stream and doesn’t descend, the health risks are minimal …” the article states.
That, of course, wasn’t the case around here early this week.
If it seems wildfires happen every year, that’s true. If it seems they haven’t always been this large, severe and fast-moving, well, that’s also true.
Another NASA article published in February describes how warmer, dryer conditions out West — with a smaller season of snowmelt — contribute to more intense dry seasons which, in turn, fuel trends in wildfires. The article also notes that building at the edge of wild, rural areas is creating more sources of ignition for fires.
Wildfires are something of a vicious cycle, themselves, because they also contribute to warming the planet, creating carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide gases “that affect climate and drive climate change-related events that contribute to even more wildfires,” the NASA article says.
The report cites data showing that California’s wildfires last year produced 50% more CO2 gas than the carbon dioxide emissions related to electricity production for an entire year.
And that’s nothing, on a planetary level. Natasha Stavros, an applied science system engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California, points out that the worst wildfires in terms of carbon emissions are occurring in Southeast Asia, the Amazon and the Arctic.
“The impact of fire is much more than just area burned,” Stavros is quoted as saying. “It’s lives lost, infrastructure damaged, degraded air quality.” She adds that society can use science to manage how it addresses — and adapts to — fire.
Unfortunately, she laments, people tend to be less interested when they’re not seeing any smoke, even though the problem is recurring — and growing.
It’s a sobering fact that was also floating somewhere in that orange and brown cloud that settled over us early this week.
