Residents owe much to Gov. Charlie Baker’s decisive action to contain the coronavirus. Despite an early bloom during last spring’s outbreak of COVID-19, tracing back to the Biogen meeting in Boston on Feb. 26-27, the pandemic’s footprint at this point is about average for the United States.
Yes, things could be worse, but the state’s response to COVID-19 has not been flawless, nor is it a model of cooperation of government at its highest levels. Baker and his administration wielded extraordinary power in closing schools and businesses, and imposing rules limiting people’s freedom. They’ve done so under a Cold War-era law imagining nuclear winter, not so much a pandemic.
Massachusetts has a law on the books outlining a plan for a pandemic, it turns out. But that law gives authority for forced closures and a gradual reopening of the economy and society to local boards of health.
On Friday, the Supreme Judicial Court sifted through this mess. It is a failure of government that the justices are the ones intervening here. Responsibility lies with members of the state House and Senate who should have foreseen this problem months ago, and should now revise the Public Health Law to ensure Baker has the tools needed to implement his four-phased reopening.
Hindsight is always clearer, of course. The danger and quickly spreading nature of the coronavirus were as unprecedented in modern times as the state’s response to them.
The state says the Civil Defense Law is broad enough to give the Baker administration power to act, and besides, the Legislature basically went along with what Baker was doing when it passed emergency relief measures supporting his efforts.
If lawmakers truly stand behind the governor’s broad actions to keep COVID-19 in check, they should have said so explicitly by now, instead of leaving it to the courts to try and discern their support based upon so many incremental votes.
Seven justices will now decide the fate of the state’s plan to gradually reopen without allowing COVID-19 cases to come rushing through the door. That’s not as it should be. Instead, it’s the responsibility of 200 state legislators to set the limits of the Baker administration’s authority and ensure its pandemic response is not thrown off the rails.
