A variety of paths lead to a higher education in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, but physical proximity isn’t everything. Hundreds of kids who graduate from our region’s high schools don’t go to college, for reasons of choice or circumstance, even though one may be waiting just down the street.
Last week brought encouraging signs the distance between those young people and college classrooms is narrowing — a positive development for students as well as our communities.
The state Department of Higher Education on Wednesday said its 2-year-old Early College program is growing, with a half-dozen new connections between high schools and colleges. New opportunities include those for students at Lynn English and Lynn Classical to take classes at Salem State University, whose courses are already available to students in Salem.
Enrollment is growing elsewhere in the program, which this year involves more than three-dozen high schools, 19 colleges and 4,200 high school students. More kids are adding college coursework to their schedules, education officials said, even as a pandemic scrambles everyone’s plans to return to school.
Most encouraging are signs that Early College is having its intended effect: High school seniors with a college course on their transcript are 20% more likely than their peers to enroll in college after graduation, according to last week’s report. They are 25% more likely to complete the standard application for college financial aid.
Programs that place high school students in college courses have been around for decades. This one targets low-income districts in particular, such as Lawrence, where slightly more than half of high school graduates in 2018-19 went on to college, compared to a statewide average of more than 72%.
A college education is invaluable, and not just as a credential. It prepares students for success in the workforce. It makes them more careful consumers. And it makes them more thoughtful, engaged citizens. In many communities in the region, the Early College program is making it all of that more attainable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.