There’s a wide range of things on which candidates can spend campaign funds: Lawn signs, stickers, beer, wine, pizza, and a dozen frosted and a Box O’ Joe from Dunks.
One item not on the list: A babysitter.
Despite its reputation as a progressive bastion, Massachusetts is one of the many states that does not allow the use of campaign funds for child care. The ban creates an uneven playing field for those seeking public office — because let’s not kid ourselves about who still does the bulk of the child rearing these days — and almost certainly contributes to the paucity of women candidates running for state and local seats.
Late last year, a state commission charged with looking into the issue released a report calling for changes. Let’s set aside for a moment the questionable need for a commission to study a problem with an obvious solution, and appreciate the fact that the panel affirmed what Federal Election Commission Vice Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub said back in May 2018.
“I think at a time when a lot of people are concerned about political power being concentrated in the hands of a smaller and smaller segment of society, a request like this (to allow for campaign funds to be spent on child care) may help to open the door to political activity by younger candidates, female candidates, people of color, working-class people, and generally may help to advance a more diverse group of representatives who are perhaps more representative of the country at large.”
Shortly after Weintraub spoke, the FEC voted to allow federal candidates to pay for child care out of their campaign accounts. Nearly three years later, Massachusetts has yet to follow suit.
That could soon change. The state commission has recommended legislation paving the way for the practice, as long as it is a “direct result of the candidate’s campaign activities.” That means you can spend campaign cash on child care if you are on your way to take part in a debate, but not if you are headed out for a quiet Sunday dinner with family and friends. The spending reports would be overseen by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Similar proposals have inexcusably died in committee during the last two legislative sessions. And even now, there is talk about making the changes part of a larger campaign finance reform package. That’s a bad idea. This is a straightforward problem with a simple fix. The time to act is now.
